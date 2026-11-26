In keeping with an established tradition, the spectacular KTM Motohall in the centre of Mattighofen will once again open its doors to all racing enthusiasts on the final GP Sunday. The public viewing event for the GP riders’ final showdown in Valencia, Spain, is also a farewell celebration – for as the 1000cc era in the premier class draws to a close, so too does the involvement of all four KTM riders.

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The riders from the official Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team are leaving fans at the company’s headquarters not only with wonderful memories – both Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta secured GP victories on the prototypes from Munderfing – but also with two signed mudguards from their bikes.

These collector’s items from the MotoGP department’s collection will be raffled off amongst all visitors to the event on Sunday. The event kicks off on GP Sunday (29 November) at 9.00 am. Shortly afterwards, technical experts will take over and guide visitors through the racing Sunday with a series of quick-fire topics. In keeping with the season finale, the catering will feature Spanish cuisine.

Das MotoGP-Finale verspricht eine «volle Hütte» in der KTM Motohall Foto: KTM Das MotoGP-Finale verspricht eine «volle Hütte» in der KTM Motohall © KTM

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Notably, whilst Motohall’s exhibition attractions – such as the MotoGP simulator – can be tried out on Sunday with a 50 per cent discount, admission to the event, including the prize draw, is free of charge. Following the final MotoGP race of 2026 – featuring Pedro Acosta, Brad Binder, Enea Bastianini and Pol Espargaró – the signed RC16 parts will be raffled off on the event stage.