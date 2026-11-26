After Fernando Alonso was forced to retire from the Las Vegas Grand Prix shortly before the chequered flag, he travelled to Qatar. It appears the two-time world champion was already struggling, as his Aston Martin team has just confirmed that the 45-year-old Spaniard will miss the start of the Qatar race weekend. All media engagements for the 32-time Grand Prix winner have been cancelled.

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However, the team has added that Alonso should be fit to race again in time for his return to the track. According to the statement, he is recovering well and plans to return to the paddock on Friday.

Fernando Alonso’s life off the track has changed

Alonso had recently spoken about the joys of fatherhood in a team interview. The Grand Prix star welcomed the birth of his son Leonard in March, which has significantly changed his life off the track. The challenge of balancing life as a father and a racing driver is “the hardest thing”, he said.

“There have been many nights when I’ve wondered whether I’m missing out on the important things. I think about the team, too. My lead mechanic welcomed his son into the world three years ago, and his second child is on the way. Before I became a father myself, I don’t think I fully understood what it means for those with children when they’re away so often. But now I understand,” the Asturian insisted.

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“And I often think of those team members who work harder than I do. They spend more time at the circuit, arriving and leaving a day or two earlier than I do. And they always work hard and are motivated. Seeing that helps me realise that I’m one of the privileged ones in the team, and it motivates me to work even harder with everyone,” Alonso went on to explain.