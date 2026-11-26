Aprilia’s Technical Director, Fabiano Sterlacchini, gave a positive assessment of the 2026 MotoGP season. The RS-GP was the best bike on the grid this season – the last of the 1000cc era. Nevertheless, the Noale-based manufacturer did not win the riders’ world title – Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martín lacked consistency over the course of the year, whilst Marc Márquez was too dominant on his Ducati. Aprilia still has one final goal in Valencia: to win the manufacturers’ title.

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Following the Valencia GP, the 2027 MotoGP season begins on 1 December. In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com writer Manuel Pecino, Sterlacchini explains how far along the 850cc project is and how Aprilia intends to help new signing Pecco Bagnaia regain his former form.

Fabiano, how far along are you with the 850cc bike? And above all: will we see the final bikes in Valencia? Not just the Aprilia, but all of them. What sort of prototype will we see: an initial design, an interim version, or already a version that’s close to the final one for the next championship? We’re making good progress. Of course, there are the usual teething problems we’re having to contend with, but we’re pushing ahead with the entire development process, including the engine, which is completely new. We’ve been working on the test benches and have already carried out several tests, so we’re quite confident. On a scale of zero to ten, I’d say we’re somewhere between six and a half and seven.

And how far along will the project be in Valencia? I think our project and those of the others will be at an intermediate stage, perhaps a little further along, as time is running out before Sepang. After that, we’ll all have to manufacture the final components, but the project will already have taken on a recognisable shape. Nevertheless, it won’t be the motorbike we’ll all be starting the championship with at the first event.

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In 2027, a new rider will join the works team. You’ve already worked with Bagnaia, haven’t you? Yes , though not directly; I had a coordinating role. During a test, when Cristian Gabarrini, his current crew chief, was having some personal issues, I stood in for him. I was his technical manager at a test in Brno in 2019 following a race.

We need to achieve with Bagnaia what we achieved with Bezzecchi and Ogura. As for Marco, I told Massimo at the start of our journey together that we needed to restore his confidence following a particularly difficult 2024 for him. And when you look at how he’s fared in 2025, we’ve managed to do just that.

And at the start of this year, I told Massimo that our task was to get Ogura back to where he belongs. I believe we’ve managed that too. So now we have a third task: to make Pecco the Pecco we all know again.

In this case, you’re the psychologist, Sterlacchini. I can imagine the approach will be very emotional. You have to create the conditions so that the rider’s talent can flourish without too many restrictions, inhibitions or fears – which, in reality, are sometimes just mental ruminations. Often, that’s exactly what holds a rider back. Some have already mentioned this: from a sporting perspective, they often meditate before a race.

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When the pressure to perform mounts, a thousand thoughts race through your mind; internally, everything happens much faster. You have to ensure that the negative thoughts don’t consume you. We’ll have to speak to him very clearly and set out a plan, just as we did with Ogura and also with Marco. We’ll apply the same strategy, in the hope that it works.