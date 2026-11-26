As far as the IDM riders’ title was concerned, BMW fielded two riding heavyweights in the Superbike class – four-time champion Markus Reiterberger from Team Masteroil-alpha-Van Zon-BMW and former World Championship rider Marcel Schrötter from Team GERT56 – but they failed to clinch the title. However, the BMW lads scored more points than anyone else in the manufacturers’ championship and secured the title once again.

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SPEEDWEEK.com asked Uwe Geyer, Head of Customer Racing at BMW Motorrad Motorsport, how the Bavarian manufacturer views this latest title win and the prospects for the 2027 IDM season.

Were you satisfied with the results? Even though you missed out on the riders’ title once again. “Unlike in the 2025 season, we were able to fight for the title right up to the end in 2026. It wasn’t decided until Hockenheim. And that was despite the fact that, once again in the 2026 season, several teams put in exceptional performances at a number of race weekends. We were able to further improve our package, as demonstrated by the strong results achieved by many privateer riders. Nevertheless, there is still a lot of work to be done to better balance the performance of the participating manufacturers in the new IDM.”

Do you already have plans for the 2027 season? “At BMW Motorrad Motorsport, we never take a break and are constantly working on further developing our race package. We incorporate feedback from BMW teams worldwide, drawn from many international championships, to optimise and improve our motorbike for all teams and riders globally.

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There are no regulations in place yet. What are you expecting, and from BMW’s perspective, what must not be changed, or what absolutely must be changed? “It is important that the regulations offer a level playing field for all participants and are applied and enforced accordingly by the organisers. Only then can fair competition take place in the IDM Superbike. I am confident that the new team led by Fabian Schuster, and above all Technical Director Michael Galinski, will approach the matter with expertise and the necessary sense of fairness. Initial discussions have already taken place, addressing the issues of the arms race, soaring costs and a level playing field. I am confident that the ADAC will do a good job here, satisfying all manufacturers and participants.”



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Euro Moto Sportbike Manufacturers’ Championship

1. 557 points Triumph 2. 314 points Aprilia 3. 59 points Kawasaki 4. 58 points Yamaha 5. 0 points Honda

Euro Moto Supersport Manufacturers’ Championship

1. 514 points Yamaha 2. 356 points Ducati 3. 225 points Honda 4. 143 points MV Agusta 5. 109 points Kawasaki 6. 0 points Triumph 7. 0 points KTM

Euro Moto Superbike Manufacturers’ Championship

1. 468 points BMW 2. 353 points Ducati 3. 178 points Yamaha 4. 164 points Honda

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