Although Black Friday originated in the US, over the years this sales event has spread worldwide and, thankfully, has not stopped at motorsport either. Superbike promoter Liberty has launched several deals.

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New subscribers to the Superbike Video Pass for the 2027 season can save a fair bit of money by entering the discount code BF20 when booking. This brings the price of the pass down from 69.90 euros to just 55.92 euros. In return, you get ad-free access to all sessions across all classes during race weekends. This also includes off-season content, interviews and the video archive of all SBK races from 2006 onwards.

There are also plenty of heavily discounted items in the official shop . Bimota team clothing is on offer at 25 per cent off, whilst you can save 35 per cent on ROKiT BMW merchandise. Items from Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha and selected riders are also available at reduced prices. It’s well worth having a browse – perhaps even for a Christmas present.

Fans of Dominique Aegerter can also shop at a discount in the Swiss rider’s shop . This way, you can not only show your support but also help the 36-year-old fund his next season. Aegerter will be competing in the 2027 Supersport World Championship for the Triumph PTR team and needs to provide a contribution towards the team’s budget. Accessories and exclusive products from the ‘Domi#77 Collection’ are heavily discounted – in some cases by up to 50 per cent. The offer is for a limited time only and is valid whilst stocks last.

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