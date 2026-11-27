Black Friday at the Superbike World Championship: Where to get more for your money
Whether it’s live streaming or merchandise – Superbike World Championship fans can save money on Black Friday.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Although Black Friday originated in the US, over the years this sales event has spread worldwide and, thankfully, has not stopped at motorsport either. Superbike promoter Liberty has launched several deals.
New subscribers to
There are also plenty of heavily discounted items
Seen already?
Don't miss out on any highlights: The Speedweek newsletter, sent out twice a week, delivers the latest news, exclusive commentary and all the important dates from the world of motorsports - directly into your inbox