For Max Verstappen, Formula 1 is just one of many stages. The speedy Dutchman repeatedly demonstrates his talent outside the premier class too; most recently, he competed in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup in Portimão, where he secured ninth place following a strong comeback. The Red Bull Racing star also caused quite a stir this year with his participation in the 24-hour classic at the Nürburgring.

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However, there is one race the four-time Formula 1 champion has no intention of competing in: putting his foot down at the Indy 500 is out of the question for the 75-time Grand Prix winner. And that has something to do with the father of his partner, Kelly Piquet. The three-time world champion was seriously injured in 1992 whilst practising for the iconic race; the injuries to his legs and feet resulted in a recovery period lasting several months.

Max Verstappen: Nelson Piquet as a cautionary tale

In Qatar, when asked whether he could perhaps imagine taking part in the Indy 500 after enjoying the slipstream duels in Las Vegas last week, Verstappen replied: “No, and it’s not that I wouldn’t be any good at it. It’s simply a matter of risk management. That’s why I don’t want to do it. I enjoy watching the race, but I know how high the risk of a crash is; there are plenty of examples from the past to prove it.”

“My girlfriend’s father had a serious accident, and when I see how he has to live with the consequences of that crash for the rest of his life, I know that this is a risk I don’t want to take, especially as I’m already racing in Formula 1 and in a GT3 car,” added the 29-year-old. “You’re already putting yourself at considerable risk all the time, so it’s good to have a few weekends now and then where you don’t have to be constantly pushing yourself to the limit.”

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Verstappen can, however, envisage taking part in further endurance races – but only if certain conditions are met. “It all starts with the budget; I don’t like having to finance the races entirely out of my own pocket. Everyone feels the same way, no matter how much money you have. I’d love to compete in all the endurance races, but at the same time I want to tackle them properly, be well prepared and compete with the right team. I don’t compete just to practise; I want to win.”