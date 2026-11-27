Formula 1 drivers don’t just have to put their foot down on the track; off the track, they are constantly faced with a host of questions. And for the most part, the Grand Prix stars are happy to provide answers. However, certain topics are off-limits. It is virtually unheard of for a driver to discuss the contents of the contract that binds him to his team, let alone reveal details of individual clauses.

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Charles Leclerc emphasised as much at the FIA press conference in Qatar: “Normally, I never talk about what’s in my contract.” The Ferrari star did, however, make an exception, because after the Monegasque driver had once again got in the way of his team-mate Lewis Hamilton in Las Vegas, rumours began to circulate that Leclerc had been contractually guaranteed number one status at Ferrari.

“I think in this case it’s important to talk about it, and there is absolutely no clause in my contract that stipulates that,” the 29-year-old clarified, adding: “That’s never interested me and I’ve never personally demanded it either. So no, I haven’t.”

Charles Leclerc admits: “That’s what hurt me the most”

Nor did the nine-time Grand Prix winner simply let the accusation that he was not acting in the team’s best interests stand: “Ultimately, it’s part of our job that there’s a lot of speculation about us. But if there’s one thing I don’t like, it’s when people question my integrity, my love for the team. I’ve been at Ferrari since 2019 and there’s nothing clearer than the love I feel for this team. I’ll do everything in my power to bring Ferrari back to the top.”

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“Mistakes happen time and again, and that will continue to be the case in future. We simply try to avoid them as much as possible, especially when it comes to the battles between us team-mates. What hurt me most was that my love for the team was called into question. The rest is just noise, and of course I’m not having the best time of my life right now, but that’s just part of it – I have to accept that,” added the driver with 56 Grand Prix podium finishes to his name.