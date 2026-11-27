With a new homologation model of the CBR1000RR-R, Honda is attempting to end the winless streak that has persisted since 2016. Back then, Nicky Hayden won the wet race at Sepang, thanks to the American’s riding skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the factory team’s return to the World Superbike Championship in 2020, they have managed only six third-place finishes. The fourth homologation model in seven years is set to change that. The 2027 Fireblade features new aerodynamics, a new chassis and an engine that has also been extensively overhauled.

During the two-day test at Jerez on 25–26 November, works rider Jake Dixon worked on setting up the bike for the new season. The 30-year-old was supported by lead test rider Jonathan Rea. Team-mate Somkiat Chantra was absent due to a necessary operation on his hand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Englishman completed a total of 128 laps and clocked a fastest time of 1:39.717 minutes. “It was good to spend these two days on the new bike,” said Dixon on Thursday evening. “On Wednesday morning, we had a few longer pit stops whilst we were trying out various set-up changes. Things went more smoothly in the afternoon, and it went well on the second day too. We worked on various areas of the bike, including the electronics and the suspension, to find a good basic set-up and improve our race pace.”

Topic of the week MotoGP Champion Marc Marquez: How he managed to defeat Aprilia Marc Marquez made up a 102-point deficit in the 2026 MotoGP season. Aprilia had all the cards in its hand this year with Bezzecchi and Martin – and lost the title battle. Read More

As you can imagine, Honda is starting from scratch with the new bike, as the standard Michelin tyres and standard Brembo brakes will also be new for 2027. “We had a lot to get to grips with, but that’s exactly what test sessions are all about,” says Dixon. “Towards the end of the day I had a crash, but that’s just part and parcel of racing. It’s been quite hectic of late, but it was important to spend more time on the new bike and continue working with my team.”

Superbike Test, Jerez, 25–26 November: Day 2 times

Pos Fahrer (Motorrad) Zeit Diff 1. Axel Basani (Bimota) 1:38,987 min 2. Alex Lowes (Bimota) 1:39,118 + 0,131 min 3. Michael vd Mark (BMW) 1:39,368 + 0,381 4. Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki) 1:39,435 + 0,448 5. Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) 1:39,610 + 0,623 6. Jake Dixon (Honda) 1:39,717 + 0,730 7. Sam Lowes (Ducati) 1:41,246 + 2,259 8. Jaume Masia (Kawasaki SSP) 1:42,520 + 3,533 9. David Salvador (Kawasaki SSP) 1:42,873 + 3,886 10. Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha SSP) 1:43,090 + 4,103

Superbike Test, Jerez, 25–26 November: Day 1 times

Pos Fahrer Zeit Diff 1. Alex Lowes (Bimota) 1:39.844 min 2. Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) 1:40.034 + 0,189 sec 3. Jake Dixon (Honda) 1:40.137 + 0,292 4. Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki) 1:40.220 + 0,375 5. Jonathan Rea (Honda) 1:40.260 + 0,415 6. Axel Bassani (Bimota) 1:40.390 + 0,545 7. Michael vd Mark (BMW) 1:40.557 + 0,712 8. Sam Lowes (Ducati) 1:42.079 + 2,234 9. David Salvador (Kawasaki SSP) 1:42.928 + 3,083 10. Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha SSP) 1:43.276 + 3,431 11. Jaume Masia (Kawasaki SSP) 1:43.547 + 3,702

Advertisement