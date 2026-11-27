The most recent Formula 1 race in Las Vegas got off to a promising start for Arvid Lindblad: he started from fifth on the grid and had high hopes of a strong result for a long time, until he spun off the track whilst trying to get his tyres up to temperature behind the safety car. The teenager from the Racing Bulls team made no secret of his disappointment and posted a very emotional statement on social media.

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In it, the 19-year-old admitted: “I’m absolutely devastated. For the first time in my career, I was battling it out in the top-five group and had a real chance of a special result. It’s just so hard to accept how the race ended; losing control of my car behind the safety car really hurts.”

“I’m lost for words to describe how I feel right now. We work for years – our whole lives – to get opportunities like this. In a car that’s battling in the midfield, you rarely get the chance for such a strong result, and when it does come along, you have to make the most of it. The pain of having missed out on something like this, and the endless thoughts about what might have been, will always hurt,” Lindblad added.

Arvid Lindblad: A difficult flight home after a bitter pill to swallow in Las Vegas

In Qatar, the Racing Bulls rising star revealed that he had to hold back his tears as he left Las Vegas. “I’m feeling a bit better now and trying not to think about it too much,” he explained. “The flight home was anything but easy – to be honest, I was really shaken up, and I tried to be honest when I spoke about it after the race. And I tried not to dwell on it too much. I think this is going to sting for a long time, so I’m now trying to focus on what’s coming up this week,” he said.

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And Lindblad described: “I was quite emotional on the flight back. To be honest, I was fighting back tears at times. I wanted to capture my feelings and had already been thinking in the shower about how I’d sum up the weekend if I had to tell someone about it. I put it into words and then wanted to publish it. In the end, I just jotted down a few notes about how I felt and why I felt that way. It turned out to be a few coherent paragraphs, and I thought to myself, I’ll just use this.’