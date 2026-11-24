Preparations for the Spanish EX250 European Champion’s first MX2 World Championship season could hardly have got off to a more unfortunate start: Francisco Garcia has broken his left tibia during a test with the Kawasaki works team in the south of France.

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The 19-year-old crashed shortly before the end of a day’s testing in the Bayonne region (France). Garcia was immediately taken to the Hospital de la Côte Basque, where doctors diagnosed a broken tibia. During the operation, which took place straight away, an intramedullary nail was inserted.

Out of action for several weeks

The immediate goal is clear: Garcia should be mobile again within two to three weeks and able to put careful weight on his injured leg. A rehabilitation and fitness programme will then begin. The new Kawasaki signing has just under 14 weeks until the World Championship opener on 28 February in Andalusia.

“We don’t test for fun, but to put the bike through its paces in all conditions,” explained the Spaniard. “Sometimes you have a crash, and usually you just get back up and carry on. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible this time. Now the focus is on recovery and getting back to our testing programme.”

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Team boss Pyrhönen remains optimistic

KRT team manager Antti Pyrhönen is counting on his new signing’s positive attitude: “Francisco is an exceptionally talented and optimistic rider. He has already come to terms with the crash and is planning his recovery down to the last detail. We’re now focusing 100 per cent on his return and the continuation of our MX2 test programme.”