Whilst the world champions in the MotoGP and Moto3 World Championships have been decided – Marc Marquez and Maximo Quiles respectively – the title battle in the hotly contested Moto2 class will only be decided at the season finale in Valencia. Only Manuel Gonzalez (Intact GP) and Izan Guevara (Pramac) remain in contention. Ahead of the final Grand Prix, the two are separated by just 4.5 points in the championship standings.

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The ‘Motul Grand Prix of Valencia’ will be held at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Opened in 1999, the circuit is 4.005 km long, is raced anti-clockwise and features nine left-hand and five right-hand bends. Valencia has traditionally hosted the season finale of the MotoGP World Championship for many years. In 2024, however, the finale was moved to Barcelona because the devastating damage caused by the floods made hosting the event logistically and morally impossible.

The teams and riders are keen to put in strong performances at the final race weekend of 2026. For the time being, this will be the last time that 1,000 cc MotoGP bikes are used. Next Tuesday, the regular riders will take part in the first official 2027 test with the 850cc prototypes.

Having secured his tenth World Championship title at Portimão, Marc Márquez can ride without pressure at his home Grand Prix. He will relish the chance to perform in front of his fans. What’s more, the Valencia Grand Prix has long been sold out – the stands will therefore be packed, and a fantastic atmosphere is guaranteed.

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The Aprilia factory riders, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, will be giving it their all in Valencia. The pair are still battling it out for the runners-up spot in the World Championship. The ‘Martinator’ (396) currently has just 2 points more to his name than ‘Bez’ (394). The prestigious Manufacturers’ Championship is also still up for grabs. Aprilia and Ducati are separated by just 9 points ahead of the final event of the season.

The 13-lap MotoGP Sprint will start on Saturday at the usual time of 3 pm (CET). The MotoGP main race on Sunday will start at 2 pm Central European Time.

Schedule for the Motul Grand Prix of Valencia (CET):

Friday, 27 November:

09.00 – 09.35 (35 mins): Moto3, FP1 09.50 – 10.30 (40 mins): Moto2, FP1 10.45 – 11.30 (45 mins): MotoGP, FP1 1.15 pm – 1.50 pm (35 mins): Moto3, Practice 2.05 pm – 2.45 pm (40 mins): Moto2, Practice 3.00 pm – 4.00 pm (60 mins): MotoGP, Practice

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Saturday, 28 November:

08.40 – 09.10 (30 mins): Moto3, FP2 09.25 – 09.55 (30 mins): Moto2, FP2 10.10 – 10.40 (30 mins): MotoGP, FP2 10.50 – 11.05 (15 mins): MotoGP, Qualifying 1 11.15 – 11.30 (15 mins): MotoGP, Qualifying 2 12.45 – 13.00 (15 mins): Moto3, Qualifying 1 1.10 pm – 1.25 pm (15 mins): Moto3, Qualifying 2 1.40 pm – 1.55 pm (15 mins): Moto2, Qualifying 1 2.05 pm – 2.20 pm (15 mins): Moto2, Qualifying 2 3.00 pm: MotoGP Sprint (13 laps)

Sunday, 29 November: