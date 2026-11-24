Whether immediately after crossing the finish line on Sunday or during his private celebrations – Marc Márquez was once again in his element after winning his eighth MotoGP World Championship title. The 33-year-old Ducati factory rider displayed some very impressive outbursts of emotion, given his odyssey over the past few years – for example, right at the circuit, when he shouted towards the crowd from a large podium directly in front of his fan stand.

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Fascinating: after the initial wave of celebrations on the track, the Spaniard, wearing the gold helmet he’d been presented with by Giacomo Agostini, was in contact with Ducati mastermind Gigi Dall’Igna in the pit lane. The conversation was recorded by MotoGP. The two exceptional talents showered each other with praise. Dall’Igna said: “I’m proud to be your friend!” Márquez was moved and replied: “Thank you for giving me this bike! We’ve done it together! I’ll be with you in a moment – but I can’t ride that fast with the flag right now.”

After the official proceedings, a large celebration committee was waiting for MM93 in the pit lane. There, Dall’Igna, wearing a red World Championship T-shirt and holding a cigar, stood alongside Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali to form a guard of honour for the new champion. His brother Alex was waiting with a huge bottle of Prosecco. FC Barcelona presented the champion with a shirt bearing the number 10.

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The Ducati party was also lively by the 50-centimetre-deep water pool, located in the Portimão paddock near the restaurant and media centre – a Portimão classic. Naturally, Marc took a boisterous dip there in his leather suit, to the cheers of his friends. As he did so, he shouted: “We’re beasts!”

During a short shuttle ride, Marquez reflected somewhat thoughtfully on his poor starting position in the spring: “It’s done and dusted. April showers bring May flowers.” However, the Spaniard’s comeback in the World Championship didn’t really get underway until early June in Hungary – a few weeks after his spectacular crash at Le Mans.