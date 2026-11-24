Following the collision in the middle of the Formula 1 race in Las Vegas, the row at Ferrari over internal team dynamics, a potential number one driver within the team and the need for a firm decision has flared up once again. In Vegas, Charles Leclerc had collided with his team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who spun and fell back. Just two races earlier in Mexico, the two Ferrari drivers had also got in each other’s way.

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Since then, F1 experts have repeatedly called for Ferrari to make Lewis Hamilton the number one driver in the team. Among others, 1996 World Champion Damon Hill made this point most recently. When asked about it after the race, Hamilton said: “I’ve never asked them to make me number one. I really haven’t.”

Lewis Hamilton was ahead of Leclerc

He does, however, note that at one stage he was well ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc and could have challenged Kimi Antonelli, who has since been crowned world champion: “There was a point in the season when I had a 40-point lead, and at that stage the battle was between me and Kimi, and I was closest to him. I was second for a long time this season, and at that point we needed support to ensure we could beat Kimi. There were a few situations during the season where, with the necessary support, we could have beaten Kimi, such as at Zandvoort.” In the Netherlands, the Mercedes cars ultimately finished in second and third place, with Hamilton behind them in fourth.

However, Ferrari did not want to commit to a clear number one, allowing the two drivers to race against each other. Now, with two races to go before the end of the season, only Lewis Hamilton remains in the fight for second place in the Drivers’ Championship; mathematically speaking, Charles Leclerc can no longer finish higher than third in the Drivers’ Championship standings. Instead, Ferrari are still in a nail-biting battle for the Constructors’ Championship runner-up spot – and are rife with internal disputes.

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So Hamilton is still not the number one – will that change following yet another internal team incident in Las Vegas? Hamilton is likely to know how to use the Vegas incident to his advantage, at least, as the damage has already been done. The Briton emphasised once again: “We shouldn’t have collided. Something like that simply must never happen. I’ve said everything I could on the matter, and the question should now be put to Ferrari.” We’re keen to hear the answer…