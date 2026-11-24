The second stage ran from Madinat Zayed to Al Sila over 412 kilometres, 314 of which were timed. After Quintero had closed the gap on the leaders – Henk Lategan (Toyota) and Dacia driver Sébastien Loeb, the 24-year-old Californian eventually overtook the Frenchman before snatching the stage victory from his team-mate shortly before the finish. Quintero secured victory by the narrowest of margins ahead of Lategan (+8 seconds), Dacia driver Nasser Al Attiyah (+29 seconds) and Loeb (+1:10 minutes). For the American, this was already his eighth stage win in the top-tier Ultimate class and his second at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, following his success on Stage 3 of the 2024 event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nasser Al-Attiyah im Dacia wahrt WM-Chancen Foto: Red Bull Nasser Al-Attiyah im Dacia wahrt WM-Chancen © Red Bull

Reigning world champion Lucas Moraes (Dacia), who had taken the lead following his stage win the previous day, finished fifth, 1:53 minutes behind Quintero.

Lategan thus took the overall lead with a 1:01-minute advantage over the Brazilian. This marks the first time since the Desafio Ruta 40 in Argentina that the South African has been at the top of the standings in a World Rally Raid Championship round. Behind the two leaders, the order remains unchanged: Loeb holds third place on the podium (+1:29 minutes), whilst Al Attiyah is just behind in fourth (+1:42). Quintero has moved up to fifth place, closing the gap on the leader to 2:18 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seth Quintero gewinnt zweite Etappe und baut WM-Führung aus Foto: Red Bull Seth Quintero gewinnt zweite Etappe und baut WM-Führung aus © Red Bull

Thanks to the stage points he secured today, Seth Quintero has extended his lead over the Dacia duo of Loeb and Al Attiyah to 15 and 21 points respectively. Lategan is mathematically out of the title race: trailing by 48 points with only 45 points still up for grabs until the rally ends on Friday, the title battle is now limited to just three drivers. The same applies to the co-drivers’ championship, where Andrew Short (Quintero’s co-driver), Édouard Boulanger (Loeb) and Fabian Lurquin (Al Attiyah) are locked in a three-way battle for the title.