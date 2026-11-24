If you had to give this season a film title – what would it be? And why? “I’d say ‘Unstoppable learning’, because I was able to learn more and more at every race weekend, understand the team and my motorbike better and better, and it never stopped or stagnated. There were always challenges to overcome and lessons to be learnt.”

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What was your best race or best race weekend this year, and why? “The best race weekend was the fifth MotoGP round at the Sachsenring, because I was extremely fast right from the start, felt really comfortable on the bike, and that’s when my confidence was at its highest all season.”

Are you satisfied with your season in the Moto4 Northern Cup? “Yes, I had eleven wins in a row. I’m extremely proud of us for pulling it off as a team from the second race weekend onwards. They always say you must never be satisfied, but I think we’ve wrapped up this season with a huge success, so I’m really very satisfied.”

Was there a moment when you had a fit of laughter under your helmet or let out a cry of relief? “That was in Brno, in the second race. It was a different race to the others. I couldn’t overtake or break away, but was in a group and managed to come out on top in the end. After crossing the finish line, I really did shout out loud into my helmet and thought, ‘OK, I can do it this way too.’”

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What have you learnt this season in the Moto4 Northern Cup? “I’ve learnt a great deal. Especially after the first race at Assen, which was rather difficult, I had to calm myself down, let all the stress go and start afresh. Building that up was actually the biggest factor that helped me throughout the season. And then there were the tactics; in qualifying, in practice and in the race, I was able to refine them a great deal. We learnt a lot in the process and gained a wealth of experience together with the team.”

What advice would you give to a rookie in the Moto4 Northern Cup for 2027? “First and foremost, it’s always highly regarded if you’re well organised. You should always be prepared, and that makes a huge difference. You actually win the season in the winter through your preparation. That’s the most important time to get to grips with everything.”

What does the future hold for you? What are your aspirations? “For me, it’s on to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup next year. I’ll be riding the KTM there and competing more on the international stage, which I’m really looking forward to. I’ll also be competing in a second series, the Moto4 European Cup, again on a Honda. I’m really looking forward to that as well and hope I can achieve good results in the main races there. Hopefully I’ll manage that in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup too. The first year is always a learning year, but I think it’s certainly possible. From there, I want to build on things step by step. My aim is to progress even further, hopefully into the Moto3 World Championship or then towards the Superbike World Championship. I’m really looking forward to continuing this journey.”

Moto4 Northern Cup Final Standings 2026

1. 279 points Robin Siegert/D 2. 177 points Anina Urlaß/D 3. 167 points Thias Wenzel/D 4. 138 points Roman Durdis/CZ 5. 111 points Adam Vyskocil/CZ 6. 98 points Swan Emprin/F 7. 97 points Danny Hinkelmann/D 8. 92 points Jaylen Korporaal/NL 9. 76 points Ruben Nijland/NL 10. 56 points Jason Rudolph/D 11. 55 points Viktor Čech/CZ 12. 51 points Casper Pennings/NL 13. 42 points Zenno Bulté/B 14. 37 points Anton Eilersen/DK 15. 30 points Smilla Göttlich/D 16. 29 points Louis Wolff/D 17. 28 points Tamás Lukacs/HU 18. 24 points Domi Pekkanen/FI 19. 24 points Tudor Adrian Dedea/D 20. 20 points Levi Flier/NL 21. 19 points Tommy Jr. Deschouwer/B 22. 13 points Miro Masson/B 23. 13 points William Krzelj/F 24. 2 points Douwe Douma/NL 25. 1 point Zelko Avar/B

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