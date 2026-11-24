On Sunday, Formula 1 races in Qatar. The circuit, situated north of the capital Doha, is considered a tyre-wrecker. Consequently, tyre manufacturer Pirelli has taken precautionary measures for the race weekend at the Lusail International Circuit.

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The Italian firm is bringing the three hardest compounds (namely C1, C2 and C3). There is also a special rule, similar to one that applied last year: a set of tyres may be used for a maximum of 27 laps.

This is to ensure that the tyres are not used beyond their intended lifespan. It is, therefore, a safety measure. The race in Qatar is 57 laps long.

Qatar GP to feature at least two tyre changes per F1 driver

For the Grand Prix, this means there will be at least two pit stops for every driver. A similar rule was already in place in 2025, when the maximum was still 25 laps.

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This year, two more laps are permitted because the 2026 tyres are specially reinforced and the new generation of cars generates less aerodynamic load.