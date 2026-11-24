In Portugal, Aprilia has finally lost the battle for the 2026 MotoGP riders’ title. Works riders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin put in strong performances on the rollercoaster track at Portimão, but in the end they were unable to prevent Marc Márquez (Ducati) from securing his tenth world title.

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Bezzecchi was the man of the weekend. On Saturday, he secured pole position in qualifying, won the Sprint by a clear margin and was also the fastest rider on the track in the Grand Prix. Martin finished 5th and 2nd – yet another outstanding performance, given that he is still not 100 per cent fit following his wrist fracture.

Aprilia did not lose the Riders’ Championship at Portimão. The setbacks in the previous Grands Prix had taken their toll, and they were up against the strongest rider. For many, MM93 is the ‘GOAT’ – the Greatest of All Time – at the very latest following his eighth MotoGP title.

The ‘Martinator’ is keen to put in another strong performance in Valencia and bring the 2026 MotoGP season to a fitting close. The Spaniard is still in contention for the runners-up spot in the World Championship. He currently holds a lead of just two points over his team-mate ‘Bez’ in the overall standings. The prestigious Manufacturers’ Championship is also still up for grabs. Aprilia and Ducati are separated by just 9 points ahead of the final event of the season.

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Jorge Martin: “We’re bringing a story with many chapters to a close”

“It’s the final race of the season, at a circuit that feels like home to me,” said Martin ahead of the Valencia Grand Prix. “It’s been a great year, and we’ve still got one last goal ahead of us. I’m very proud of my team – of how Aprilia has worked to build a competitive bike, and of how committed we’ve all been. We’ve shown once again what we’re capable of.”

It will also be Jorge Martin’s final MotoGP event in Aprilia colours. On 1 December, the 2024 World Champion will take the helm of the 850cc Yamaha for the first time at the Valencia test.

“Valencia is always special, but this year it will be even more so, because we’re bringing a story with many chapters to a close, and I’ve learnt something from every single one,” emphasised Martin. “Thank you, Aprilia. Let’s make this final race something special.”