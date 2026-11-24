The final two Grands Prix of the current Formula 1 season are just around the corner – and there’s still a lot at stake. Although both titles have long since been decided in the closing stages of the World Championship, there are still important positions up for grabs further down the standings. Every point counts in the final sprint – as it could ultimately make the difference between millions. The German Audi team, currently eighth in the World Championship, is therefore fully focused on the two final races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

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Race Director Allan McNish: “Las Vegas was an exciting race with plenty of close battles, and although we put in a good performance at various stages, it was frustrating to finish just outside the points with both cars. There are positives we can take away from this, but also areas we need to understand and improve as we head into the final two races of the season.” There is still a lot at stake for Audi in the season finale. The Germans trail Haas, who are currently seventh, by three points in the Constructors’ Championship. The team standings in the World Championship determine prize money running into the millions.

Qatar F1 Grand Prix: High demands on the cars

The next chance to score points: the Lusail International Circuit in Qatar. McNish: “The fast, flowing layout and the many long, high-speed corners place high demands on the cars and tyres. With a maximum of 27 laps per set of tyres, strategy and tyre management are particularly important.” This has been stipulated by tyre manufacturer Pirelli.

McNish: “In such a fiercely contested midfield, it will be crucial to deliver a strong performance in every session and make the right decisions during the race. In our battle for seventh place in the championship, there are still valuable points to be won, and we will give it our all to make the most of our opportunities.» Incidentally, tomorrow, Wednesday (25 November), Audi will be fighting for a point off the track, namely before the FIA Court of Appeal in Paris. The appeal against the Italian Grand Prix will be heard there tomorrow.

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Nico Hülkenberg on Qatar

Audi driver Nico Hülkenberg says: “Las Vegas was a mixed race for us, but we showed that we can hold our own in the battle for points, and that’s exactly where we need to build on in Qatar. Lusail is a circuit I’ve liked ever since my GP2 days. It’s very fast and has some great sequences of corners that are fun to drive. It’s a completely different challenge to Vegas, and with so many high-speed corners, it will be important to get the car into a good performance range. Hopefully we’ll get off to a good start, have a smooth weekend and be able to get involved in the battle for points.”