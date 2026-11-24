Crashes, wrecked bikes, broken bones: Which Superbike rider crashed the most
Following the 2026 Superbike World Championship, organiser Liberty set about analysing and evaluating the crashes from the previous season. Of 169 crashes, 14 were down to a familiar face.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Unfortunately, crashes are an inevitable part of motorbike racing. Whilst serious injuries have become less common thanks to ever-improving protective gear and safer race tracks, they cannot be completely avoided, and in 2026, too, quite a few riders had to learn this the hard way.
The statistics include all crashes, from free practice sessions right through to the race itself. The 169 crashes in the top category of the production-based World Championship may sound like a lot, but they represent a positive trend and a return to a normal level: in 2024 there were 171 crashes, but in 2025 the figure rose to 208!
Sam Lowes tops this year’s statistics. The Ducati privateer set the record two years ago with 17 crashes; in 2026, the Englishman crashed 14 times. As early as the season opener at Phillip Island, the family man crashed in the rain-soaked second race and broke his left wrist.
In second place on this unwelcome list is his twin brother Alex Lowes with eleven crashes, although the Bimota works rider shares this position with his compatriot and rookie Tommy Bridewell (Ducati). Bahattin Sofuoglu (Yamaha) occupies third place, having also suffered a double-digit number of crashes.
It is astonishing that Yari Montella (Ducati) finished third in the World Championship despite nine crashes. His team-mate this year, Alvaro Bautista, and his successor, Xavi Vierge (Yamaha), have the same number.
Superbike World Champion Nicolò Bulega (Ducati), by contrast, shines with just four crashes!
Also noteworthy in this regard is the young Alberto Surra from the Ducati Motocorsa team. Although the 22-year-old was competing in his first season in the Superbike class, the Italian finished eighth in the World Championship, securing four podium finishes and suffering just three crashes.
Axel Bassani had the fewest crashes of any regular rider: the Bimota rider went down twice.
Crashes per rider in the 2026 Superbike World Championship
14 – Sam Lowes
11 – Alex Lowes · Tommy Bridewell
10 – Bahattin Sofuoglu
9 – Xavi Vierge · Álvaro Bautista · Yari Montella
8 – Tarran Mackenzie · Miguel Oliveira
7 – Lorenzo Baldassarri · Andrea Locatelli
6 – Somkiat Chantra · Jake Dixon · Mattia Rato · Remy Gardner · Stefano Manzi
5 – Iker Lecuona · Twan Smits* · Garrett Gerloff
4 – Nicolo Bulega · Danilo Petrucci
3 – Ryan Vickers* · Alberto Surra
2 – Axel Bassani · Hannes Soomer* · Loris Baz*
1 – Jonathan Rea*
* did not compete for the entire season
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