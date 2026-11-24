From the bivouac in Madinat Zayed, Stage 2 took the competitors to Al Sila, 412 km away; the timed section covered 314 km, with around 50 per cent of the route consisting of soft sand and dunes. The other half consisted of faster tracks. As the winner of Stage 1, Hero rider Michael Docherty led the way, followed at three-minute intervals by Luciano Benavides (KTM), Adrien van Beveren, Tosha Schareina (both Honda) and World Championship leader Daniel Sanders.

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Although Docherty benefited from the bonus system for leading the way, by the 65 km waypoint the South African was already over two minutes behind. By the 100 km mark, Docherty had also been caught on the track. Sanders set the fastest time, at times extending his lead to over two minutes.

However, following a crash by the Red Bull rider, the race became a close contest once again over the final 60 km. Van Beveren continued to close the gap and was just 28 seconds behind the Australian at the finish. Benavides, who, like Docherty, also received time bonuses, followed closely behind, 43 seconds adrift.

In Al Sila, the competitors set up a marathon bivouac. There, only the riders themselves are allowed to work on their motorbikes and must spend the cold night in tents. On Wednesday, the route takes them back to Madinat Zayed over 422 km.

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Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026: Stage 2 results

Platz Fahrer Nationalität Kategorie Motorrad Zeit 1. D. Sanders AUS GP KTM 2:49:45 (hh:mm:ss) 2. A. Van Beveren FRA GP Honda +0:28 (mm:ss) 3. L. Benavides ARG GP KTM +0:43 4. T. Schareina ESP GP Honda +2:00 5. M. Docherty RSA R2 Hero +3:47 6. M. Ventura POR R2 Honda +5:28 7. A. Mcinnes GBR R2 KTM +5:45 8. K. Dabrowski POL R2 KTM +11:47 9. D. Braceras Martinez ESP R2 Hero +13:50 10. E. Lane GBR R2 KTM +14:01

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026: Standings after 2 of 5 stages