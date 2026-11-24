Abu Dhabi, Stage 2: KTM victory for Sanders, Hero ace Docherty remains in the lead
On the second day of racing at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026, the marathon stage was on the programme. KTM star Daniel Sanders’ stage victory was not enough to take the lead.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
From the bivouac in Madinat Zayed, Stage 2 took the competitors to Al Sila, 412 km away; the timed section covered 314 km, with around 50 per cent of the route consisting of soft sand and dunes. The other half consisted of faster tracks. As the winner of Stage 1, Hero rider Michael Docherty led the way, followed at three-minute intervals by Luciano Benavides (KTM), Adrien van Beveren, Tosha Schareina (both Honda) and World Championship leader Daniel Sanders.
Although Docherty benefited from the bonus system for leading the way, by the 65 km waypoint the South African was already over two minutes behind. By the 100 km mark, Docherty had also been caught on the track. Sanders set the fastest time, at times extending his lead to over two minutes.
However, following a crash by the Red Bull rider, the race became a close contest once again over the final 60 km. Van Beveren continued to close the gap and was just 28 seconds behind the Australian at the finish. Benavides, who, like Docherty, also received time bonuses, followed closely behind, 43 seconds adrift.
In Al Sila, the competitors set up a marathon bivouac. There, only the riders themselves are allowed to work on their motorbikes and must spend the cold night in tents. On Wednesday, the route takes them back to Madinat Zayed over 422 km.
Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026: Stage 2 results
1.
D. Sanders
AUS
GP
KTM
2:49:45 (hh:mm:ss)
2.
A. Van Beveren
FRA
GP
Honda
+0:28 (mm:ss)
3.
L. Benavides
ARG
GP
KTM
+0:43
4.
T. Schareina
ESP
GP
Honda
+2:00
5.
M. Docherty
RSA
R2
Hero
+3:47
6.
M. Ventura
POR
R2
Honda
+5:28
7.
A. Mcinnes
GBR
R2
KTM
+5:45
8.
K. Dabrowski
POL
R2
KTM
+11:47
9.
D. Braceras Martinez
ESP
R2
Hero
+13:50
10.
E. Lane
GBR
R2
KTM
+14:01
Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026: Standings after 2 of 5 stages
1.
M. Docherty
RSA
R2
Hero
5:25:32 (hh:mm:ss)
2.
D. Sanders
AUS
GP
KTM
+1:20 (mm:ss)
3.
A. Van Beveren
FRA
GP
Honda
+1:34
4.
T. Schareina
ESP
GP
Honda
+3:08
5.
L. Benavides
ARG
GP
KTM
+5:19
6.
A. Mcinnes
GBR
R2
KTM
+12:40
7.
K. Dabrowski
POL
R2
KTM
+24:41
8.
D. Braceras Martinez
ESP
R2
Hero
+26:20
9.
T. Mulec
SLO
R2
KTM
+26:55
10.
E. Lane
GBR
R2
KTM
+36:56
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