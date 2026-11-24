The 2027 Superbike World Championship is eagerly anticipated, as there are several changes – including a new tyre partner, standardised brakes, E40 petrol and a rev limit as an additional balancing measure – that could alter the balance of power. The general consensus is that whoever masters these challenges the quickest will have an advantage in the first quarter of the season. This makes this winter’s tests all the more important.

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Given the limited number of test days, the teams are keen to make the most effective use of the scarce time available. Bimota is addressing the ten-day restriction on race riders (as per the 2026 regulations) by fielding two test riders. When the works team returns to the Circuito de Jerez today, Tuesday, Xavi Fores and Florian Marino will initially carry out the groundwork. It is only on the third day, Thursday, that the factory riders Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani will take to the track.

The weather looks set to be on Bimota’s side. With temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius and only a slight chance of rain, the test could yield valuable insights. It is the Italian manufacturer’s final test of the year.

“As we do every year, we will be using the Jerez circuit for the final test of the season that has just ended and the first test of the coming season,” said team manager Guim Roda. “We have a wealth of information about this circuit, and in Europe it’s not easy to find warm conditions for test sessions at this time of year. Jerez meets these requirements perfectly.”

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The Spaniard continued: “This will be our first full test with Michelin tyres, during which we will also be using the new carbon-ceramic brake discs from Brembo, as well as all the improvements we were able to finalise before the start of the 2027 season. Due to the restrictions on test days, we will be using two test riders instead of one, so we will be working closely with Xavi Fores and Florian Marino. We are confident that they will be of great value to the KB998R development programme. We hope that the new FIM rules on fuel flow will help to level the playing field in terms of engine performance for 2027, particularly in comparison to Ducati. We also have to deal with a number of other new rules aimed at curbing engine performance in WorldSBK.”