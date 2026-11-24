After four years with unchanged terms and conditions, the Nürburgring is introducing a partial price adjustment for the first time for the 2027 tourist driving season.

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On the Nordschleife, a lap will continue to cost 30 euros from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, the charge will be 40 euros per lap instead of the previous 35 euros. The cost of a 15-minute stint on the Grand Prix circuit will also remain unchanged at 35 euros.

The season ticket, which allows unlimited driving on both circuits as part of the tourist driving programme, will be available in 2027 for 3,300 euros. Those who purchase in advance will benefit from a discount of 300 euros and receive the ticket for 3,000 euros. The start of the advance sale will be announced separately. Holders of a 2026 season ticket will be informed separately by email about their options during the advance sale.

Tourist Driving Season Pass with exclusive benefits

In addition to unlimited driving opportunities during the respective opening hours, the season ticket offers numerous exclusive benefits. These include, amongst other things, free participation in a backstage tour, an exclusive track walk on the Nordschleife at the start of the season, and a voucher for the ring°fanshop including an exclusive sticker.

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Furthermore, season ticket holders benefit from discounts on offers from the Nürburgring Driving Academy, merchandise at the ring°fanshop, VIP tickets for selected events, and access to the ring°kartbahn and the ring°bowling Centre. There are also discounts on daily rates at the Nürburgring Hotels & Ferienpark, as well as numerous other offers relating to the Nürburgring destination.

Public driving sessions at the Nürburgring

Tourist drives at the Nürburgring are open to everyone. Anyone in possession of a valid driving licence and a road-legal car or motorbike may, in principle, drive on the Nürburgring during opening hours. Tourist drives are not racing events. The rules of the Highway Code apply. For example, you must keep to the right, overtaking is permitted on the left only, and timing is prohibited.