Following a disastrous qualifying session, Enea Bastianini had to start the races at Portimão from the back of the grid. In Saturday’s MotoGP Sprint, the KTM Tech3 rider managed to finish 11th with a spirited ride. He repeated this performance in Sunday’s Grand Prix. Nevertheless, he could have achieved more in the full-distance race.

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But first things first. ‘La Bestia’ started the race from 22nd on the grid. After a few corners, he had overtaken Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernández. From then on, the Italian made rapid progress up the field. “My start was a bit worse than on Saturday. I tried to make up ground on the other side of the track on the first lap. In any case, I think I did a good job,” said Bastianini.

Following the crash involving Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) and Alex Márquez (Gresini Ducati), he was already in 15th place. By lap 4, Bastianini had worked his way up to 13th, and by the seventh lap he was in 12th place. After that, he suddenly dropped down the order. The cause was a technical problem with his RC16, which saw him slip back to 18th place. “I had a problem with the rear device – it got caught on the ground in Turn 5,” explained the 28-year-old. “I thought to myself: ‘Right, I’ll head for the pits’. But after one lap we’d sorted out the problem and I came back out to push hard again. I lost a lot of time and then made the same overtaking manoeuvres.”

Bastianini fought his way back up to 12th place. Following Diogo Moreira’s (LCR Honda) crash on the final lap, he crossed the finish line in eleventh place. “The top 10 was our target. I think it would have been possible to fight for 8th or 9th place, but no more than that,” Bastianini had to admit.

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Enea Bastianini: “Our bike was very aggressive this weekend”

KTM’s star rider Pedro Acosta complained in Portimão that he was having difficulties braking and that the bike was therefore unstable. Did Bastianini struggle with the same problem? “It was difficult for us to deal with that this weekend because our bike was very aggressive,” confirmed Bastianini. “During the race, I was confident I could catch up with Iker (Lecuona) again, but in the last three or four laps I was on my own, and the front tyre felt as if I was riding on ice because it was very cold – that had already happened to me in practice too. I don’t know why.”

Next weekend, Enea Bastianini will contest his final MotoGP event with KTM at the season finale in Valencia. On Tuesday, he will ride the 850cc Trackhouse Aprilia for the first time during the official test.

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