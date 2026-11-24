Marc Márquez, Jorge Martín and, last year, Fermín Aldeguer – they and many other MotoGP stars have secured the ‘Rookie of the Year’ title during their careers. This prestigious award is presented each year to the best newcomer in the premier class.

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Two rookies will be on the grid for the 2026 MotoGP season: Diogo Moreira, the 2025 Moto2 World Champion, and Toprak Razgatlioglu, the 2025 Superbike World Champion. In his debut year, the former found things considerably easier on the Honda RC213V than his older colleague on the Yamaha M1.

The MotoGP weekend in Portugal was not a great success for Moreira in sporting terms, with two retirements and zero points. Nevertheless, there was something to celebrate for him and the LCR Honda team: In Portimão, after 21 race weekends, Moreira was officially named ‘Rookie of the Year 2026’. As the Brazilian holds a 60-point lead over Toprak in the overall standings, he cannot be caught at the season finale in Valencia. Due to his shoulder operation and the associated recovery, Toprak will not be riding a MotoGP bike again this year anyway. The Pramac rider will also have to sit out the Valencia test.

Diogo Moreira wurde von seiner LCR-Crew gefeiert Foto: LCR Honda Diogo Moreira wurde von seiner LCR-Crew gefeiert © LCR Honda

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Diogo Moreira: Many highlights in his rookie season

Moreira managed to finish in the points at his very first Grand Prix in the premier class in Thailand. He repeated this feat at his home Grand Prix in Brazil and in Austin. One of the highlights of the year came at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where the 22-year-old finished 7th and 6th. Moreira then secured his first MotoGP podium in the sprint race in Japan.

Ahead of the final MotoGP round in Valencia, Diogo Moreira has 78 points to his name. He is 15th in the overall standings, making him the second-best Honda rider behind Luca Marini.

On the Tuesday following the race weekend, Moreira will spend another day riding the 850cc Honda at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. At the private MotoGP test in Spielberg in September, he set the fastest time on the new prototype. Furthermore, he is set to move from the privateer LCR team to the HRC works team. His new team-mate there will be the Frenchman Fabio Quartararo.