Looking at the Las Vegas Grand Prix from the perspective of Audi driver Nico Hülkenberg, one might think it was just another ordinary Formula 1 race. The German finished eleventh, just outside the points. Hülki has already finished seven races in 11th place this year – that is, in exactly one third of all races. His Audi team has even finished in 11th place eleven times. With 21 races so far, that is more than half of all GPs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In what was, in truth, a rather crazy Grand Prix – featuring 352 overtaking manoeuvres according to Formula 1 – the German driver once again ended up in his ‘usual spot’. This was down to problems with energy deployment, as Hülkenberg revealed afterwards: “I had a few problems with the deployment, with the energy. That was quite a surprise today, hard to understand, and I felt a bit like a moving target.” There was constant action on the track.

Audi F1 driver Hülkenberg on Las Vegas

Hülkenberg on his Vegas GP: “A race from which we can learn a lot. That’s actually the most important thing. It was a real shame about the start. I got through the first corner really well, but right from the start I could see that my battery was low. All the good work from the start and into Turn 1 was very quickly undone on the first lap. After the safety car, there were a few exciting battles with Gabi and Ollie. But that was probably as far as it went.” He is referring to his team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto and Haas driver Ollie Bearman.

The racing at the Vegas Grand Prix was gripping – partly because of the peculiarities of the new cars when it comes to energy release and battery charging. Hülkenberg: “It was fun. I think there were some exciting moments. I think there were actually plenty of battles right at the front throughout the whole race.” That’s right; according to F1, the lead changed hands 35 times. “But of course, as we know, there was a bit of that yo-yo effect with the energy and the overtaking manoeuvres. If you lose the slipstream, it’s such a disadvantage here. You simply lose so much; you’re just slower. There’s nothing you can do about that, of course.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eleven 11th-place finishes for Audi in the 2026 season:

Hülkenberg in Las Vegas Hülkenberg in Austin Hülkenberg in Sepang/Bahrain Hülkenberg in Baku Bortoleto at Monza Bortoleto in Budapest Hülkenberg in Spielberg Bortoleto in Barcelona Bortoleto in Monaco Hülkenberg at Suzuka Hülkenberg in Shanghai (Plus five 11th-place starts)