Very few would have expected this one-two finish from McLaren: in the Formula 1 race in Las Vegas, Lando Norris finished second and Oscar Piastri third (Piastri had started from as far back as 17th on the grid, despite an engine penalty).

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McLaren’s good fortune was, to some extent, down to Mercedes’ misfortune: Kimi Antonelli ran out of energy in the crucial final corners, whilst George Russell tried too hard and spun off on lap 48 of 50. Nevertheless, McLaren deserved their one-two finish, making the most of the opportunity that presented itself.

Stella: One of the best F1 races for Norris and Piastri

Team principal Andrea Stella was understandably pleased after the Grand Prix and paid a huge compliment to both his drivers: “As far as the drivers are concerned, I’d like to say that, in my opinion, this was one of their best races for both Oscar and Lando. Because the relationship between the result they were able to achieve and the potential the team provided them with in the car is, in my view, one of the best for both of them.”

Stella explains: “I had serious concerns about our race competitiveness, but somehow Lando and Oscar figured out how to make use of the slipstream. Whilst it would have been fine for other cars to pull out of the slipstream and attempt an overtaking manoeuvre, they realised: ‘Don’t do that, because we won’t be able to overtake at all.’»

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Stella particularly praises how cool the two drivers remained, even though things got a bit chaotic on the track at times. According to Formula 1, there were a total of 352 overtaking manoeuvres. Wow!

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Stella: “So there was a lot to take in – even though you were already working at almost full capacity just to keep the car on the track, check your rear-view mirrors and keep an eye on what was ahead. That’s why I want to make it very clear that this was one of the best races for Oscar and Lando.”