Although the field of RallyGP drivers was decidedly small at the season finale of the 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship, with just six entrants, Michael Docherty’s victory was still by no means a foregone conclusion – but the 32-year-old has been living in the Emirates for ten years and knows the terrain like the back of his hand!

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The South African had already clocked the fastest time in Sunday’s prologue, securing himself a rear starting position for Stage 1. This meant the Hero rider had plenty of tracks to follow in the sand and didn’t have to worry so much about navigation. Dochery therefore opened the throttle all the more boldly and, after just 30 km, was already 27 seconds ahead of Daniel Sanders and a full 38 seconds ahead of his team-mate Luciano Benavides (Red Bull KTM), who nevertheless benefited from the bonus system for opening the route.

But the time bonus was not enough to keep the Hero rider behind him. With every checkpoint, Dochery extended his lead and, after 227 km in 2 hours, 26 minutes and 20 seconds, secured the stage victory ahead of Benavides and Adrian van Beveren (Honda). This is also the order of the top three in the overall standings.

“The bike ran superbly, and I felt comfortable with my rhythm and pace,” Docherty said on crossing the finish line. “Once I’d caught up with Daniel, I knew I could control the stage from then on. Tuesday will be an important and long day, and I’ll be opening the stage too – I’m really looking forward to that.”

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The World Championship will be decided between Benavides, Sanders (5th, +4:56 mins) and Honda ace Tosha Schareina (4th, +4:43 mins). As World Championship leader, Sanders has a 13-point lead over his rivals.

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On Tuesday, the route covers a timed 314 km from Madinat Zayed to Al Sila, where the competitors will set up camp for a marathon bivouac. There, only the riders themselves are allowed to work on their motorbikes.

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2026, Stage 1 Results