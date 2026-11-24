Somkiat Chantra in hospital – Honda to field only Jake Dixon at the Jerez test
This winter is crucial for Honda as it prepares the new CBR1000RR-R for the 2027 World Superbike Championship. However, the team will have to do without Somkiat Chantra’s input at the upcoming test in Jerez.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
It came as a surprise
Following the first test on 22–23 October, Honda’s top riders, Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra, were delighted with their new machine. Lap times on a par with those seen at the season finale were promising, given the early stage of development.
A month later, the Honda Racing Corporation works team will return to the circuit to continue work on the Triple-R. Bimota has booked the Circuito de Jerez from Tuesday to Thursday this week, with the Japanese manufacturer using the track on 25 and 26 November. Whilst Dixon will travel directly from the MotoGP in Portimão to the test, his Thai team-mate will not be present.
This is because Chantra is complaining of pain in his right wrist. A thorough examination identified metal plates as the cause; these had been implanted to stabilise the HRC rider following a previous injury. This metal will now be removed in a minor procedure on Wednesday.
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