It came as a surprise when Honda announced a new Fireblade for the 2027 World Superbike Championship. This homologation model is a comprehensively updated CBR1000RR-R, featuring a new chassis, engine and aerodynamics.

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Following the first test on 22–23 October, Honda’s top riders, Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra, were delighted with their new machine. Lap times on a par with those seen at the season finale were promising, given the early stage of development.

A month later, the Honda Racing Corporation works team will return to the circuit to continue work on the Triple-R. Bimota has booked the Circuito de Jerez from Tuesday to Thursday this week, with the Japanese manufacturer using the track on 25 and 26 November. Whilst Dixon will travel directly from the MotoGP in Portimão to the test, his Thai team-mate will not be present.

This is because Chantra is complaining of pain in his right wrist. A thorough examination identified metal plates as the cause; these had been implanted to stabilise the HRC rider following a previous injury. This metal will now be removed in a minor procedure on Wednesday.

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