It had already become apparent: Maverick Viñales will not be able to compete in his final MotoGP race weekend – at least not as a regular rider. Nor will he have the chance to bid a proper farewell to his KTM Tech3 team.

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“Maverick will not be taking part in the Valencia Grand Prix. That is, of course, a great shame. The whole Tech3 team would have loved to see Maverick back on our bike for the 2026 season finale, to give him the chance of a farewell race with the team,” said Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon on 24 November. KTM test rider Pol Espargaro will step in, as he did at Portimão. “Unfortunately, things haven’t gone to plan this season. Pol will therefore be stepping in on our Tech3 bike for this week’s season finale. We’re grateful to him for supporting the team once again.”

‘Top Gun’ had to throw in the towel after FP1 in Portimão – the shoulder pain was too severe. “It’s disappointing, but I have to listen to my body,” he said last Friday in Portugal.

For almost a year and a half, Viñales has been battling the after-effects of the shoulder injury he sustained in a crash at the Sachsenring in 2025. He and KTM left no stone unturned in their efforts to get his shoulder problems under control. Now, the 2013 Moto3 World Champion will also be unable to take part in what is, for the time being, his final MotoGP event. It would have been his final appearance in the premier class since his debut in 2015. Viñales has secured 10 wins and a total of 35 podium finishes in MotoGP across more than 200 Grands Prix.

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