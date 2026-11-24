Throughout the race weekend in Las Vegas, Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) and George Russell (Mercedes) were constantly bantering with one another – both on the track and off it during their media sessions and TV interviews. On the track, both are still in contention for the runners-up spot in the World Championship. However, with a 40-point lead and up to 50 points still up for grabs for each driver, Max Verstappen is in a far stronger position. Mentally, too.

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Steiner on Russell and Verstappen

The verbal sparring between the two drivers is causing a stir. Former Haas F1 team principal Günther Steiner also spoke out with his usual strong opinions. Steiner said on the ‘Red Flags’ podcast: ‘If the two of them don’t like each other, what’s it got to do with me? It’s been going on for a while with them. If George decides he wants to speak out now, well, good luck with that! You can see how that’s turned out.” After the Vegas race, Russell received a sharp retort from Verstappen – whilst Verstappen, publicly, received more of an applause.

Steiner: “I respect George as a racing driver, but Max is simply superior when it comes to handling the mental side of things. Don’t provoke the bear! You’re not doing yourself any favours. You’re better off winning races rather than picking a fight with the driver who’s mentally the strongest. What do you think happens then? You lose.”

Steiner: “I wonder why George is picking this fight – what is he trying to prove? He’s in a very weak position, he’s just lost the World Championship and now he wants to rile up the best driver in the championship. George, just sit back and relax. But apparently there’s no one to tell him: ‘Sometimes less is more – just keep quiet, do your job, start winning races again. And if you do have something to say because you’ve beaten him, then choose your battles wisely.’»

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F1 expert Steiner: None of this helps Russell

Steiner is clear, also when it comes to the World Championship standings: “Instead of focusing on finishing second in the World Championship, he’s focusing on not finishing second. Because none of this helps him.”

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Steiner speculates: “I don’t think George is listening to anyone at the moment. The frustration is so great. He’s lost the World Championship – which he was sure was his – to a 20-year-old lad. He’s a good driver, but he’s lost his way at the moment and is now coming out with things like this. George is a clever lad, but he’s convinced that this is the right thing to do. He’s currently destroying his career with his own hands, with his own words.”