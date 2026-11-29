Sprint winner Bezzecchi beaten by Fernández, Márquez and Acosta in the GP
On paper, fourth place looked like a setback. Yet for Marco Bezzecchi, this position meant his first MotoGP runners-up title, and for his employer Aprilia, it marked their first title in the Manufacturers’ Championship.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi went into the final Grand Prix of 2026 – and the last MotoGP race of the 1000cc era – as the clear favourite. In qualifying, ‘Bez’ had outclassed the competition, and in
The rider from Rimini lost his leading position even before the apex of the first corner –
For a long time, it looked as though Bezzecchi was set for a celebratory finish in a commanding third place. Bezzecchi held on for 22 laps, or around 90 kilometres, before the tenacious
On to the positives from Bezzecchi and Aprilia’s perspective. With a one-point lead over Jorge Martin, Bezzecchi’s aim was to stay ahead of his team-mate. He achieved this without a struggle – Martin finished a further 3.5 seconds behind Bezzecchi in fifth place. Even more important for the manufacturer: with all four RS-GP bikes in the top six, the Noale-based project secured the manufacturers’ title for the first time. Consequently, the atmosphere in the Aprilia Racing pit was very harmonious after the final race.
Marco Bezzecchi explained: “I actually got off to a good start and knew that Marc would be pushing right from the off. We had a good plan too, but I quickly realised that the feel on the front tyre wasn’t quite right. That wasn’t very satisfying, of course. On top of that, Raul and Marc were both fantastic. I tried to hold my own against Marc – but he was simply better. I can live with the fact that the last GP didn’t go ideally – but I’m focusing on the positives now.”
A grinning ‘Bez’: ‘I’m the runners-up in the world championship and have had by far the best season of my career. I’m also so happy for Aprilia. The title means a lot, not least because it recognises the work of everyone involved in the project.’ After 22 events comprising 43 races, Aprilia finished 21 points ahead of market leader Ducati. Aprilia Racing also clinched the Team World Championship with Bezzecchi and Martin. In the Riders’ World Championship, the riders finished in 2nd and 3rd place.
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