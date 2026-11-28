Ken Roczen’s successes and the Suzuki RMZ-450: the kickstarter as a trademark
The Suzuki RM-Z450, on which Ken Roczen won the US Supercross Championships and, last weekend, the Paris Supercross, is now almost 10 years old and yet still competitive.
This article is an automatically generated English version. The
This year, Ken Roczen clinched the US Supercross Championships, the most prestigious title to be won in the world of off-road racing. Last weekend, he triumphed on his Suzuki RM-Z450 at
The kick-start becomes a trademark
The successes of the RMZ-450 demonstrate, on the one hand, that this motorbike was – and still is – a very well-developed product. However, due to the lack of an electric starter, it has also been the subject of ridicule in recent years. After his first victory on 11 March 2023 in Indianapolis, Ken Roczen gave himself the nickname ‘Kickstart Kenny’. Ken Roczen, and most recently Jason Anderson too, silenced the critics on the track. The kick-start is only crucial when a rider makes a mistake. For technically brilliant riders like Ken Roczen, the Suzuki seems tailor-made.
Ken Roczen made history for Suzuki
In 2026, at the Paris Supercross, Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson secured Suzuki’s first one-two finish in the premier class: Roczen won both Saturday’s race and the King of Paris overall title ahead of his team-mate Jason Anderson. Suzuki’s previous – and until then only – King of Paris victory came courtesy of Larry Ward in 1998 – but it was not a Suzuki 1-2 finish.
Success without investment
Whilst other companies pour millions into motor sport to attract customers’ attention, Suzuki withdrew completely from the World Championship after the 2017 season. From 2018 onwards, no Suzuki works team competed in the MXGP or MX2. Nor did any Suzukis appear in the field of riders. Even in series such as the EMX or the ADAC MX Masters, the yellow bikes virtually disappeared. In the USA, the break was not quite as drastic as in Europe, but there too, the partnership with the then factory team, JGRMX, came to an end in 2020. Since 2021, HEP Motorsports has been operating as a 450cc Supercross team in the USA.
Speculation about Suzuki’s return to the World Championship
Now Chinese companies are also entering the World Championship, and they too are vying for attention and customers. Competition is therefore becoming ever fiercer. For Suzuki, on the one hand, the situation could hardly be better: the company is investing almost nothing and is still winning. But there is a flip side to the coin: customers, too, realise that the current models are no longer up to date and are getting on in years. Joel Smets, who was sacked by KTM, recently fuelled speculation that he could
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