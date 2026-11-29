It was rare to see Kimi Antonelli so out of sorts: the Formula 1 champion had missed out on pole position by 0.128 seconds to his Mercedes team-mate George Russell in the Qatar qualifying session and told his team over the radio: “We need to have a word about this. If I ask for something, please do it.” It was clear what the young Italian was referring to.

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During the final and decisive run in Q3, Antonelli had already asked, audibly agitated: “Why did you send me out first?” The fact that his race engineer, Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington, replied by asking him to please concentrate fully on the upcoming fast lap clearly did nothing to calm the ambitious Mercedes driver.

Team principal Toto Wolff explained to colleagues at ‘Sky Sports F1’ after the qualifying session: “Kimi was unhappy because he didn’t want to be the first out on track, and he told us that before leaving the pits. Nevertheless, he was the first out on track, and there’s a good reason why we decided to do that.”

Toto Wolff makes it clear: no promise was broken

“We didn’t want to face accusations that we hadn’t made it over the line in time at the end to make a final attempt. And now we have to find the right balance when it comes to meeting the driver’s wishes, whether they’re right or wrong. Because drivers have a certain mindset, and if they head out and think they’re in the wrong position, it can annoy them. That shouldn’t happen, but it can. And this time we were on the other side and thought it was important to have a clean warm-up lap and cross the line in good time,” continued the head of the Mercedes works team.

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When asked, Wolff made it clear that Kimi had not been promised anything that was subsequently not honoured. “It was a request from him, which is sometimes feasible, but sometimes isn’t. Perhaps we could have found a compromise, but that’s always risky.”