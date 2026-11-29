Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen could only manage sixth on the grid in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix. His team-mate Isack Hadjar will start alongside him on the third row from fifth on the grid. Neither of them could keep up with the dominant Silver Arrows, and they were also beaten by McLaren in qualifying.

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Verstappen: Why the Qatar circuit doesn’t suit his F1 car

Verstappen summed up on Saturday evening: “So far, it’s simply not been a good weekend for us. We just haven’t got the balance right. Too uncoordinated – I think that’s the main problem. And I think, at the same time, it highlights where we still have shortcomings compared to our rivals.”

And what would that be? Verstappen: “I think on a track like this, with high-speed corners, and in terms of aerodynamic efficiency, we’re simply not at the same level yet. At low speeds, we’re pretty good. We cope quite well at medium speeds, but this track is mainly about medium-speed corners and then lots of fast ones. So that’s an area where we’re not excelling at the moment. And I also think that on these longer corners, we simply can’t get the balance right throughout the entire corner.”

Red Bull Racing still in the fight with McLaren

What can the Red Bull Racing duo, in 5th (Isack Hadjar) and 6th (Verstappen), be fighting for in the race? Verstappen: “Not against the works Mercedes, but we’ll definitely give it a go against the McLaren-Mercedes, because we’re obviously battling them in the championship.” Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will start for McLaren from third and fourth on the grid, meaning they’ll be on the second row, directly ahead of the Red Bull Racing duo. In the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull Racing currently hold a nine-point lead over McLaren and sit in third place. But it could still be a close fight for third place in the championship.

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Verstappen, however, is also fired up by the competitive spirit: “Of course we want to try and stay at the front, but it won’t be easy. This weekend has simply been really tough.”