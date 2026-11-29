For years, the Marc VDS team was one of the most sought-after teams in the Moto2 World Championship and virtually a guarantee of success for its riders. With Tito Rabat (2014), Franco Morbidelli (2017) and Alex Márquez (2019), the team secured three titles; under team manager Michael Bartholemy, the squad also competed in MotoGP between 2015 and 2018, claiming one victory with Jack Miller on a Honda.

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On Sunday, 29 November 2026, a chapter will come to an end for Marc VDS in Valencia; the team will contest a Moto2 Grand Prix weekend for the last time with Deniz Öncü and Aron Canet. In future, the team will focus on its involvement in the World Superbike Championship, where team management will also be handled by Marina Rossi, the wife of rider Sam Lowes.

Marc VDS’s places in the Moto2 class will not be reallocated, although there was certainly interest, for example from Michael Laverty’s GRYD team, which is already competing in Moto3 and would have liked to expand its participation. This reduces the starting grid from 30 to 28 riders; in the medium term, at the request of promoter Liberty, there are even plans to reduce the field to just 26 riders – a number deemed sufficient.

Following the death of team founder Marc van der Straten on 5 July 2026, the entire project must be reviewed and reorganised. The funds left behind by the Belgian will only last for a certain period; in the medium term, a strategy similar to that of Moto2’s heyday is needed: Back then, Marc VDS generated a profit thanks to sponsors such as the beer brand Estrella Galicia and the oil company Elf. As a first step, the Moto2 team has been shut down and plans to expand the Superbike World Championship team to two riders have been scrapped.

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