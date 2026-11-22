The Las Vegas grid was a real cracker. The front row was occupied by arch-rivals Max Verstappen and George Russell – and during the race, the duo, who have clashed on and off the track on numerous occasions in the past, battled it out with fierce intensity. In the end, the Red Bull Racing star came out on top, securing his 75th Grand Prix victory on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

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Russell, who had been hot on the Dutchman’s heels for a long time, crossed the finish line in ninth place only because, on the 48th of 50 laps, he made a mistake whilst attempting to overtake his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli and crashed into the barriers. The Briton managed to extricate himself from his predicament and salvage two points at the finish. However, he was sure to face ridicule – particularly from Verstappen, whom he had once again criticised the day before following a skirmish in the third practice session.

Max Verstappen reacts sarcastically to George Russell’s mistake

Verstappen was already laughing over the radio: “Haha, well done! My God!” And later, at the FIA press conference, which he had to attend as the winner, the four-time champion didn’t hold back when asked about Russell’s recent comments. “The thing is, he has a lot to say off the track, and to be honest, I don’t care, because he’s so far below my level.”

“So there’s no point in reacting to it. And today, karma came back to bite him. To be honest, it was brilliant when I saw what had happened in the rear-view mirror. I thought to myself: ‘Great, my day just keeps getting better.’ And when I crossed the line first as well, my day was perfect,” added the 75-time Grand Prix winner with a grin.

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