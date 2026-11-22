Charles Leclerc was clearly reluctant to answer journalists’ questions after the race in Las Vegas. No wonder, given that he had once again caused a rift within his own team in the 21st Grand Prix of the season: The Ferrari star attacked his team-mate Lewis Hamilton at Turn 7 on lap 38, and the inevitable happened: Hamilton spun and dropped back to tenth place. He had previously been in sixth position.

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All hopes of a podium finish were dashed, and the team were understandably furious – led by team principal Fred Vasseur. The stewards also ruled that the Monegasque driver was to blame for the unfortunate incident and handed him a 10-second penalty. Hamilton, who had previously suffered the same fate for cutting the corner, eventually crossed the line in seventh place, whilst Leclerc had to settle for tenth.

“Ultimately, the race stewards are there to determine who is at fault in every collision, and this time the blame was placed on me, which is why I received the penalty. I’m not going to dispute that. Looking back, I felt I had enough space on the inside when Lewis and Lando Norris were battling it out in front of me. But I think Lewis couldn’t see me in his rear-view mirror because of the angle his car was at, and the gap that had been there before wasn’t quite as big at the apex,” explained the 29-year-old.

Charles Leclerc makes it clear: Lewis Hamilton is not to blame

“But I don’t want to blame Lewis; I think he simply didn’t see me. And I’m just really sorry for the team again. We had lots of discussions after the incident in Mexico, and they went well. But I also don’t think you can compare the two incidents. I think in Mexico we were probably both a bit too aggressive and ended up crossing the line. This was more of a racing incident, but of course it’s still unacceptable, and as I said, I take responsibility for everything that happened,” Leclerc was quick to add.

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Naturally, Leclerc was also asked about Hamilton’s comment over the radio that he hadn’t wanted his team-mate to be penalised. The nine-time Grand Prix winner gave an evasive response. “I’m just ashamed for the team, and I’m going to take a close look at the whole thing again now,” he said, waving the matter aside.