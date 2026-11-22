It will be interesting to see how the switch from Pirelli to Michelin as the sole tyre supplier will affect the balance of power and lap times in the 2027 Superbike World Championship. After all, over the course of 23 years, the Italian manufacturer had adapted perfectly to the needs of these production-based motorbikes. Furthermore, the French company takes a different approach to tyre development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is assumed that the transition could prove more difficult for established Superbike riders than for those who are already familiar with Michelin tyres from MotoGP. In 2027, this will include a whole host of riders: Miguel Oliveira (BMW) and Somkiat Chantra (Honda) have already spent a season in Superbike. Added to these are Brad Binder (BMW), Jack Miller (Yamaha) and Franco Morbidelli (Ducati), who are switching to the production-based championship for the coming season.

But are the tyres for MotoGP and those for the World Superbike Championship really comparable? Iker Lecuona is well placed to offer an assessment, having competed in the premier class for the fifth time this year this weekend and having also familiarised himself with Michelin’s Superbike tyres during testing.

“The Michelin tyres for MotoGP and Superbike are significantly different,” emphasised the Aruba.it Ducati works rider. “The front tyre feels completely different, whereas the rear tyre is quite similar in terms of characteristics and riding style. What I can say is that I really like the rear tyre, but at the front I’d prefer the previous Superbike tyre.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Superbike World Champion Nicolò Bulega moving to MotoGP, runner-up Lecuona is considered the favourite for 2027. However, in addition to the tyre manufacturer, the fuel (E40) will also change, and a rev limit will be introduced as an additional balancing measure. It will be virtually impossible to make a reliable assessment of the balance of power, even during the winter tests.