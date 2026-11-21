In the sole qualifying session for the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, Julian Trummer had set the third-fastest time behind Tourist Trophy track record holder and four-time Macau winner Peter Hickman, as well as Paul Jordan, and was therefore able to start the 12-lap race from the front row. His starting position could hardly have been better for a strong result to round off the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The warm-up went well. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to try the softer compound. Although I was on the SC0 and didn’t take any risks, my time was only marginally slower than in qualifying. That’s why I was extremely optimistic about the race. I was certain that a lot was possible today,” said Trummer confidently.

“On the starting grid, we then fitted the SCX at the rear. The bike felt absolutely brilliant on the warm-up lap. I had so much grip that I had to adapt to it first. We also made a slight adjustment to the throttle response. After that, for the first time, the bike was set up so that I could really open the throttle in first and second gear.”

The 35-year-old BMW rider got off to a perfect start. “I was running third behind Rob Hodson. Coming out of Turn 18, a tight first-gear corner, I was able to accelerate out and hit the ideal line perfectly. I was probably carrying 10 to 15 km/h more into the next corner and my old braking point simply wasn’t enough any more,” said Trummer, describing the situation before the crash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Julian Trummer liegt nach seinem Sturz verletzt am Boden Foto: Macau Grand Prix/live Julian Trummer liegt nach seinem Sturz verletzt am Boden © Macau Grand Prix/live

Topic of the week Crazy MotoGP hero? Jorge Martin as 2026 World Champion in Psychology Many shook their heads – whether out of bewilderment, admiration or disapproval – when a badly injured Jorge Martin opened the throttle at Sepang and Losail. Martin’s message has got through. Read More

“I went a bit too far, but I thought I’d still make the corner; unfortunately, I ended up on the dusty part of the track and the motorbike suddenly slipped out from under me, sending me crashing into the crash barriers. Thankfully, I wasn’t going too fast, but I still injured my right leg in the crash.”

The race was stopped so that Trummer could be rescued and given first aid. “I’m fine, you don’t need to worry,” the new father of a daughter told his fans from his hotel room. “Nothing’s broken, but I’ve got severe pain in my hip and knee. That should be sorted in a couple of weeks.”

“My pride is even more bruised, because I’m firmly convinced that I could have fought for a good result. I can only assure you that I wasn’t over-eager and didn’t take too many risks. It was simply the case that I had significantly more grip and was therefore a bit too fast. It was a silly, simple mistake on my part and I’m really sorry for everyone in the team!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix results, 21 November 2026