During the Formula 1 weekend in Las Vegas, things got pretty heated between Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) and George Russell (Mercedes) – and not just on the track. The two were locked in a close battle throughout the Grand Prix until Russell fell back on lap 48 of 50 following a mistake. There had already been tension between the two drivers the day before – both on the track and during media sessions.

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Verstappen was already in fine form over the radio, and even during the Grand Prix he said with a laugh as Russell threw away the win with a crash: “Haha, well done! My God!’ At the press conference, he then really let rip: ‘He’s got a lot to say off the track, and to be honest, I don’t care, because he’s so far below my level.’

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff on Russell and Verstappen

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is taking the weekend’s verbal exchanges in his stride. Speaking after the race about the provocations of the past few days, the Austrian said: “They’ve known each other for so long, ever since their karting days. I think it was probably a bit like cat and mouse. It’s just provocation from both sides. It’s another good source of entertainment.”

Toto Wolff’s media session took place shortly after the end of the race. So at that point, Wolff was not yet aware of Verstappen’s renewed verbal jibes at Russell during the press conference.

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When asked about Max Verstappen’s in-race radio message, broadcast on TV, in which the Dutchman poked fun at Russell after the latter lost control of his Mercedes in the battle for victory a few laps from the end and crashed into the wall, Wolff simply said: “Max is a deserved winner. He didn’t make any mistakes. That’s why he won the race. In fact, he always had an answer ready. That was really excellent driving.’ A response both on and off the track...