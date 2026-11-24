CF Moto is on the rise in this country. Symbolising the brand’s advance and the growing prominence of Chinese brands in Europe, CF Moto’s registration figures continue to climb and have recently overtaken those of its partner company KTM, as well as Ducati and Harley-Davidson, in German-speaking countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hangzhou-based company, which has firmly established itself in the high-volume market for touring enduros – not least with the 700MT – and caused a stir at the EICMA in Milan in November with the headline-grabbing V4SR-RR, has, in its wake, expanded its existing model range to include two further touring enduros just above the A2 category: Both share a 527 ccm in-line twin engine mounted in a steel tube frame, which, according to CF Moto, delivers a maximum of 54 PS and is said to produce 52 Newton metres at 6,000 rpm. Apart from that, the Chinese manufacturer is offering different packages in terms of chassis, ergonomics and equipment to appeal to different customer groups.

The CFMoto 550MT is clearly designed for everyday use and touring, as is evident from the wheel sizes: 19 inches at the front, 17 inches at the rear, whilst KYB suspension components ensure good road holding. A 23-litre fuel tank and a two-piece seat are designed to ensure range and comfort. The seat height is adjustable between 800 and 820 mm. An electronic clutch is also included to simplify gear changes and enhance riding comfort.

Three riding modes, cornering ABS and traction control are included, as are a radar system to monitor the space behind the motorbike and cruise control. An 8-inch display handles the instrumentation and connectivity. A smart key and electronic access functions are designed to make everyday life even easier. A wide fairing, complete with a correspondingly optimised windscreen, should provide adequate wind protection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CFMoto 550MT-X: Für ernsthafteren Gebrauch im Gelände Foto: CFMoto CFMoto 550MT-X: Für ernsthafteren Gebrauch im Gelände © CFMoto

The sister model, the 550 MT-X, has a significantly sleeker profile: the narrower 16-litre fuel tank, the one-piece seat with a seat height of 850 mm, the shorter windscreen and the raised mudguard on the 21-inch front wheel suggest that the CF Moto engineers have also equipped this model with off-road capabilities. The ground clearance, increased to 250 mm, and the robust engine guard do the rest. The 6.2-inch display has a more minimalist design; it is positioned vertically and can also be used to adjust the riding modes.

Traction control and rear-wheel ABS can be deactivated separately. Unlike its more tarmac-oriented sister model, the front wheel on the 550 MT-X is braked by a single disc – this is intended to reduce unsprung mass and thus enhance agility. It is said to weigh in at 183 kg, making it 2 kg lighter when ready to ride than its smaller sister model, the 450 MT.

Als nächstes ein Supersportler: Motorbasis der 550MT im Alu-Brückenrahmen Foto: CFMoto Als nächstes ein Supersportler: Motorbasis der 550MT im Alu-Brückenrahmen © CFMoto

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more sport-oriented customers, CFMoto also gave a preview in Milan of a sister model to its new flagship superbike, the V4SR-RR: There was talk of a ‘further-developed 550-cubic-centimetre platform’, in which an aluminium frame produced using a vacuum low-pressure die-casting process forms the backbone for the very next generation of the inline twin. The eventual production model is thus likely to enter a market that is growing worldwide, where models such as the BMW F450 RR, the KTM 450 RC and, since the year before last, Aprilia’s RS457 are vying for buyers.

In a dramatic presentation, CFMoto hinted at a design language similar to that of its V4-powered big sister. And, as with the 550 MT, it too is set to feature an electronically controlled clutch to ensure a beginner-friendly riding experience. Honda, Yamaha and BMW, amongst others, are targeting the same customer base with different designs offering similar functionality.