This weekend, the Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix will take place at the Lusail Circuit, north of the Qatari capital, Doha. It is the penultimate race weekend of the 2026 season.

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The Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships have already been decided in favour of Mercedes and Kimi Antonelli – yet there is still plenty at stake on the track: Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) currently has the best starting position in the battle for the runners-up spot. The Dutchman is 37 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari). George Russell (Mercedes, 4th) and Lando Norris (McLaren, 5th) are also still in contention, trailing Hamilton by three points each and Verstappen by 40 points.

In the team standings, millions are still at stake in the battle for positions in the Constructors’ Championship. Ferrari, Red Bull Racing and McLaren are battling it out for second place. At Haas and Audi, it is set to be a close contest for seventh place. US newcomer Cadillac is still waiting for its first point. Sergio Pérez, however, will start the race with a grid penalty.

There is a two-hour time difference between Qatar and Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The sessions will therefore all take place in the late afternoon and evening local time; here, they get underway in the afternoon.

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Who is showing the Qatar F1 race on TV?

In Germany, as always, Sky F1 will broadcast all sessions live on TV. RTL will also show qualifying on RTL+ from 6.30 pm.

In Austria, ServusTV will broadcast all sessions. The qualifying coverage begins as early as 6.15 pm on Saturday. On Sunday, ServusTV will start with pre-race coverage at 3 pm, two hours before the Grand Prix. ORF 1 will show a repeat from 11.20 pm.

In Switzerland, SRF info will show qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday from 4.20 pm.

Schedule for the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix (CET):

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Friday, 27 November:

2.30–3.30 pm: 1st free practice

6.00–7.00 pm: 2nd free practice

Saturday, 28 November:

3.30–4.30 pm: 3rd free practice session

7.00–8.00 pm: Qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix

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Sunday, 29 November:

5.00 pm: Qatar Grand Prix (57 laps)