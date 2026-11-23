According to Formula 1, there were 352 (!) overtaking manoeuvres at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, 35 of which resulted in a change of the lead. This led to plenty of thrilling scenes and hair-raising moments – so there was all sorts of excitement on the track. However, not everyone was entirely thrilled by the racing action.

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Many of the overtaking manoeuvres were, in fact, down to the feature in the 2026 engine regulations often derided as ‘yo-yo racing’. Using extra power from the battery, Driver A overtakes Driver B and is briefly in the lead. But Driver A has used up his battery power in the process – which makes it easy for Driver B to push his way back to the front. And then it starts all over again. It goes back and forth, up and down, just like a child’s yo-yo. This raises the question: what constitutes a genuine overtaking manoeuvre, and what is merely a counter-move?

Max Verstappen on the Formula 1 race in Vegas: Like Mario Kart

Vegas winner Max Verstappen came up with another comparison after the race. When asked at the press conference when he last won a race like this, the Red Bull Racing driver said: “I probably shouldn’t say that. I’d better not.” Fortunately, however, he did end up saying it: “I remember winning a race like that when I was playing ‘Mario Kart’. Sometimes you fall back and benefit from the slipstream, and then there’s a sort of comeback. Whenever you fall back, you get faster. So that was the last time I experienced something like that.”

Verstappen: “I enjoyed the overtaking manoeuvres and everything, but I’m looking at it from the perspective of my racing heart. Even as far as my heart rate goes – I wasn’t nervous at all because it somehow felt like a leisurely drive. I just tried to put my foot down whenever it was appropriate, or defend my position. But as for the spectacle – when you look at it from the outside – you probably do enjoy it. But yeah, I don’t know.”

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From the start of the new regulations cycle, Verstappen has been unhappy with the high proportion of electric power and the resulting effects. Good news for him: from next year, battery power will be slightly reduced (to a 60:40 ratio). In 2030, the next engine cycle is set to introduce a V8 engine with a hybrid component.

Max Verstappen on the F1 engine regulations

Verstappen: “The more you increase the engine’s share and reduce the battery’s share, the better. The step from where we are now to a 60/40 ratio is, well, a bit like a slight tickle, a breath of fresh air. But if you still want to have a battery, you need at least an 80:20 ratio to make it feel more normal. But let’s just hope that by 2030, everything – or at least most of it – will be sorted out.”