McLaren team principal Andrea Stella is all too familiar with in-team squabbles over team orders and close in-team racing. Last year in particular, there were repeated disputes in the World Championship battle between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri under the banner of the ‘Papaya Rules’. This season, things are more peaceful at McLaren – but all hell is breaking loose at Ferrari .

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Stella emphasises: communication within the F1 team is crucial

Stella said after the Las Vegas Grand Prix: “When it comes to racing against each other, we had to somehow make our drivers aware that you have to be particularly careful when the other car is your team-mate’s. This is a process that has been ongoing with us for some time now. We mustn’t forget that we’re coming off the back of a season in which Oscar and Lando battled right up to the final corner, and if anything, their relationship has improved since 2025. So we’re on the right track, but you can never assume the job is done; you always have to pay close attention to it, have discussions and focus on these kinds of issues. It’s really difficult.”

At the Vegas Grand Prix, Piastri received a radio message telling him to be careful around Norris (Stella revealed, incidentally, that Norris received the same message, though it wasn’t broadcast). Piastri retorted: “Stop telling me to be careful.”

Stella on his driver’s radio reply: “I actually liked it; I’m all for it. That’s the sort of character you expect from a racing driver. That’s the character you want to see, and that’s also what you have to demand from people: you have to ensure the driver has a clear goal in mind, and you want to keep doing it until the driver gives you the feeling: ‘I’ve got it, don’t go any further.’ That’s exactly where you want to be, looking in from outside the cockpit. So, huge praise to the team and huge praise to Oscar regarding this situation – that’s exactly where we want the interaction between the team and the driver to be, and that’s something we’ve learnt from some of the experiences we’ve had.”

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Internal team row now a talking point at Ferrari

Things are going well at McLaren; the Papaya team bagged second and third place in Sin City. However, Ferrari is once again the cause for concern, with an internal team clash. Stella commented: “As for commenting on other teams – that’s something I really don’t want to do. All I can say is that it’s a very difficult issue. Even last year, when I believe we successfully managed two drivers in such a situation – both fighting for their dream, namely the Drivers’ World Championship – it was simply an incredible amount of work. Work for which we paid a price: 2026 was affected by the effort we had to put in during 2025. So this is something every team principal has to grapple with, and it’s probably one of the most difficult aspects of running a Formula 1 team, because it’s the only area where you can’t simply say: ‘Let’s act as a team’, as the drivers are competing for themselves. So definitely sympathy, but for team principals in general, not just for Fred.’ So says Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.