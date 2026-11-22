In Moto3, all the World Championship titles had already been decided before the start of the penultimate Grand Prix race. Maximo Quiles had already been crowned 2026 World Champion in Indonesia. His team, CF-Moto Gaviota Aspar Team, has also been confirmed as the Team World Champion. KTM has secured the manufacturers’ title, and KTM Ajo youngster Brian Uriarte has been confirmed as ‘Rookie of the Year’.

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The only question remaining was: which Moto3 rider is the fastest on the extraordinary Portimão circuit? In Q2, Intact rider David Almansa had already provided an initial answer, securing the tenth pole position of his Moto3 career.

The race got under way with a delay. As the track was still damp, it had been decided to allow the riders in the smallest capacity class several formation laps. The race distance was also shortened to 12 laps. A tyre gamble lay ahead, as the cloudless sky meant the track was bound to dry out.

After getting to know the nearly 4.6 km-long track, which winds up and down the hills, some riders switched straight to slick tyres. However, it was also clear that using slick tyres in the early stages of the short race posed the greatest risk.

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Alongside David Almansa, the Rookie of the Year, Brian Uriarte, was getting ready. Much to the delight of Intact team manager Peter Öttl, David Munoz had secured third place on the grid. Line two was made up of Honda rider Kelso, Joel Esteban and Rico Salmela. And Maximo Quiles? The world champion had dropped back to seventh place in the final minutes of Q2. World Championship third-place finisher Alvaro Carpe also had a chase ahead of him from P9. Making his debut on the grid: the 2026 Red Bull Rookies Champion, Benat Fernandez. The Spaniard was on the back row alongside Leo Rammerstorfer.

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Exciting: during the warm-up lap, 25 drivers switched to slicks – only MSi driver Yamanaka took a gamble with wet tyres. The top three charged towards Turn 1 side by side. Brian Uriarte kept his throttle open the longest and was the first to turn in. Behind him, Quiles had already made up three places. Just a few corners later, the champion from the Aspar team was battling with David Almansa for second place.

Whilst Muñoz dropped back to P12 on lap 1 and Yamanaka had gained four places, Honda rider Veda Pratama crashed at Turn 15. Leo Rammerstorfer had made up five places – the Austrian is considered fearless on a wet track.

Brian Uriarte führte rundenlang und stürzte in der letzten Runde Foto: Gold and Goose Photography Brian Uriarte führte rundenlang und stürzte in der letzten Runde © Gold and Goose Photography

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Brian Urirate was also riding fearlessly. By lap 3, the rookie had already pulled two seconds clear of the field. Behind him were five riders: Quiles, Almansa, Salmela, Adrian Fernandez and Kelso. The fastest lap had been set by the young Finn Rico Salmela from the Tech3 team.

By the midway point of the race, Uriarte’s lead remained at two seconds. Yamanaka, by contrast, had fallen well behind on wet tyres. Despite wet patches, slicks were now the order of the day. At the start of the seventh lap, David Almansa made a comeback. The Intact rider took the lead in the chasing pack, and the gap to Uriarte quickly shrank to under a second. Whilst Kelso, in sixth place, was setting fast lap times in an attempt to join the chasing pack, Leo Rammerstorfer had already moved up to 17th place.

Then the moment arrived: Almansa, Quiles, Fernández and Salmela had caught the runaway leader, Brian Uriarte. It was also the final lap for Yamanaka – the Japanese rider retired.

With three laps to go, Quiles took the lead for the first time, but the Aspar rider was unable to pull away. Wild Moto3 action on the final lap was inevitable. And that’s exactly what happened. Going into the final laps, Quiles was just metres ahead of Uriarte, Almansa, Fernandez and Salmela. Coming out of Turn 5, Quiles’s rear wheel slipped, but the champion stayed on his bike and narrowly retained the lead. Behind them, Uriarte and Almansa collided. Uriarte was knocked off his bike, whilst Almansa was handed a three-second penalty; however, thanks to his substantial lead, he was still classified in fourth place.

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Moto3-Rookie Rico Salmela holte sich in Portimao Platz 2 Foto: Gold and Goose Moto3-Rookie Rico Salmela holte sich in Portimao Platz 2 © Gold and Goose

Maximo Quiles capitalised on the chaos, pulled a few metres clear and crossed the line as the winner. There was huge jubilation in the KTM Tech3 pit, as Rico Salmela had secured his first podium finish in second place. Leopard Honda rider Adrian Fernandez joined them on the podium in third. After the race, Almansa apologised in the Ajo pit to Brian Uriarte, who was still classified in sixth place. The top 10 was rounded off by Guido Pini, Alvaro Carpe, Scott Ogden and Valentin Perrone. The final World Championship point for 15th place went to rookie Jesus Rios (Snipers-Honda).

Leo Rammerstorfer’s strong performance was not rewarded with World Championship points, as he finished 17th. The Intact rider, who had started from third on the grid, struggled with the conditions and was flagged off in 13th place.

David Almansa geriet in der letzten Runde mit Brian Uriarte aneinander Foto: Gold and Goose Photography David Almansa geriet in der letzten Runde mit Brian Uriarte aneinander © Gold and Goose Photography

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