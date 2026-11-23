Moto3 champion Maximo Quiles, from the ‘Aspar’ Martinez team, still had a score to settle with himself in Portugal. The fact that he hadn’t also claimed victory at the desert race in Qatar was something the youngster, coached by Marc Marquez, couldn’t really come to terms with. Back in Europe after his victory, the focus initially returned to the ‘setback’ at Loail.

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An angry world champion, Quiles

“When I arrived in Portimão, I was still furious. I always want to win, and when that doesn’t work out, it really gets to me. I was the fastest in every session in Qatar – but when it came down to it in the race – it didn’t work out and I didn’t have the feel for the tyres. I definitely didn’t want that to happen to me again,” Quiles explained in the Algarve.

But instead of a pole position and third place in Qatar, Quiles turned things round in Portugal. There was no sign that he had started from seventh place on the third row on the asphalt rollercoaster not far from Portimão. Already on the first section of the demanding track, peppered with numerous blind entry points, Quiles emerged in second place behind rookie Brian Uriarte.

Despite the shortened race distance (12 laps instead of the usual number due to the later start time), Quiles refused to be drawn into a breakaway. “I just focused on my own race and let the rookie Brian get on with it. When he’d built up a two-second lead, I had to do something, but I had to stay fully focused.”

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Although the fastest lap of the race went not to Quiles but to Honda rider Adrian Fernandez, the Aspar rider was the fastest in the decisive phase – by lap 6, the gap had been closed. One lap later, Urirate was caught, but shortly afterwards, the triumphant ride was almost over. On the track, which was still not completely dry, Quiles lost control of the rear of his CF-Moto-liveried KTM as he approached Turn 7.

A one-off rescue manoeuvre with lightning-fast reflexes

It was more than just a slip. Quiles had to sit up completely, regain control at the edge of the track and then quickly find his way back into the tricky Turn 7 (the corner where Mentor Marquez crashed in the Sprint). Incredibly, he pulled off the manoeuvre without number 28 losing a single place. Quiles couldn’t believe it himself: “That was incredibly close – a one-off rescue manoeuvre. Spending a lot of time with my cats has really paid off here. I only got through that thanks to their reflexes.”

Maximo Quiles vor dem WM-Zweiten David Almansa (Intact GP) Foto: Gold and Goose Maximo Quiles vor dem WM-Zweiten David Almansa (Intact GP) © Gold and Goose

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In the final metres, Quiles also benefited from the intense battle for second place. A gap of 0.4 seconds opened up, which was big enough to secure his 12th win of the season and a points record in Moto3.

Once again, the race took its toll on this year’s dominant rider, though this time in a positive sense. “My heart’s still racing. I was so fully focused, I was desperate to win – it worked, but I had to give absolutely everything,” said the exhilarated world champion ahead of his final race on the Moto3 prototype this coming weekend in Valencia.