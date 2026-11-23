The Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix was a spectacular 50-lap race! Anyone who had dragged themselves out of bed at 5 am in Europe (or had been freezing in Las Vegas, where temperatures were barely in double figures) was rewarded: close battles throughout the field, memorable moments and post-race interviews – and plenty of chaos. According to Formula 1, there were a total of 352 overtaking manoeuvres during the race – though many of these were direct counter-moves to a previous overtaking manoeuvre, due to the cars’ energy management systems.

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Alongside the big stories surrounding winner Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing), the surprise podium finish for McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and the two Mercedes cars that both dropped back shortly before the end, there was also plenty of drama further down the field. You may have missed these stories amid the chaos of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Alex Albon: Overheating brakes before the start

A truly unexpected problem given the low temperatures in Las Vegas: the brakes on Alex Albon’s Williams overheated, meaning the Briton was unable to start the race.

Albon: “It was a frustrating weekend, and it was obviously disappointing that we couldn’t make the start here in Las Vegas. We had a problem with overheating brakes during the formation laps, which caused too much damage, meaning we couldn’t take part in the race.”

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Liam Lawson: Fuel leak and pit lane start

Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson also experienced technical problems. The New Zealander had a fuel leak at the start of the race and had to start from the pit lane. He finished 15th, moving up one place following the retrospective penalty imposed on Isack Hadjar.

Lawson: “It was a tough day. We had a really fast car all weekend, so it’s disappointing that we couldn’t make it to the start because of a fuel leak before the race. The lads and lasses did a fantastic job of repairing the car and putting everything back together – and what’s even more impressive is that they managed to get me out on track without any further problems. As we started a lap down, we were never really able to get back into the fight, so in the end it turned into a rather lonely race.”

Even so: aided in part by the safety car (see next paragraph), which brought the field closer together, Lawson was just 36 seconds behind winner Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) at the end of the race.

Arvid Lindblad: Spin under the safety car

The safety car came out following the crash involving Sergio Pérez (Cadillac) and Rafael Câmara (Haas). During this slower phase of the race, Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad suddenly lost control of his car, spun and was out of the race. It was particularly bitter: he had started the race from fifth on the grid.

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Lindblad: “It’s disappointing to have to end our race like this. Up until that moment, we’d been locked in a fantastic battle with the top teams, something I hadn’t really experienced in Formula 1 before. I’m still struggling to understand exactly what happened. I was just warming up the tyres whilst the safety car was on the track, and as soon as I put my foot down, the car simply went into a spin. Ultimately, it was my fault, and I sincerely apologise to the team, because we’ve missed out on a huge opportunity.”

His team principal, Alan Permane, said: “We need to take a closer look at the gear change to understand whether that might have played a part, but there’s no doubt that he had the pace today and was capable of keeping up with the top four.”

Formula 1 in Las Vegas: Penalties and Alonso’s retirement