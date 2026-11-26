When the Jerez circuit opened at 10 am for the second and final day of testing in the Superbike World Championship, the sun was shining from a clear blue sky, but at 11 degrees Celsius it was still quite chilly. In the first hour, only the Supersport riders David Salvador, Jaume Masià (both Kawasaki) and Jeremy Alcoba (Yamaha) ventured onto the track. The EuroMoto riders Dirk Geiger, Lennox Lehmann and Julius Frellsen, who were also testing on the Spanish track, were similarly hardy.

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Axel Bassani (Bimota) and Michael van der Mark (BMW) were the first Superbike riders to get on their bikes for more than a single lap. Progress in adapting to the Michelin tyres quickly became apparent: whilst only Alex Lowes (Bimota) had clocked a lap time under 1:40 the previous day, by 12 noon there were already three riders – the Englishman, Bassani and Jake Dixon (Honda) – achieving this.

Temperatures rose only slowly to more comfortable levels. At 2 pm – that is, after four of the eight hours – the air temperature was 14 degrees Celsius. The track surface, however, warmed up to 25 degrees, which allowed for serious testing.

Alex Lowes set a time of 1:39.404 on the Bimota KB998, 0.5 seconds faster than on Wednesday. The Englishman thus led by a clear 0.4 seconds ahead of his team-mates Bassani and Dixon. With a time of 1:40.052, van der Mark also came close to the 1:39 mark. Garrett Gerloff (Kawasaki) kept his deficit to under a second. Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha) and Sam Lowes (Ducati) were 1.3 and 1.8 seconds off the pace respectively. Test riders from Bimota and Honda have not yet taken to the track.

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As on Wednesday, rookie David Salvador led the Supersport field. The Sportbike World Championship runner-up clocked a time of 1:42.873. Geiger slotted in among the World Championship riders on a Yamaha R1 in EuroMoto spec, clocking a time of 1:42.001.

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Superbike Test, Jerez, 25–26 November: Day 2 times, 2.00 pm