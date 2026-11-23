Starting from ninth on the grid, Johann Zarco had high hopes for the MotoGP race at Portimão. However, his Grand Prix was over before the first lap had even begun: whilst attempting to overtake Alex Márquez , the two riders made contact at Turn 11.

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The LCR Honda rider crashed, whilst Marquez had to get back on his bike and dropped to the back of the field. For Zarco, the incident also has implications for the season finale in Valencia.

How Zarco describes the crash with Marquez

The Frenchman had spotted a gap on the inside of the Gresini Ducati. “To me, Alex was a bit further out than Brad Binder. I didn’t think he’d come back onto that line,” Zarco explained. “That’s why I went inside to overtake. But he came back, and the contact caused me to crash. That meant my race was over as early as the first lap.”

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Zarco had hoped for more from the race following his strong performance on Friday. “I’m very disappointed. I wanted to finish the race and see if I could maintain the good pace from Friday over the full distance,” he explained. Instead, after just a few corners, he had no choice but to return to the pits.

Zarco accepts the penalty

The race stewards held Zarco responsible for the collision and imposed a long-lap penalty for the next Grand Prix. This means he will have to complete the extra lap in Sunday’s race at Valencia. In their reasoning, the stewards classified the manoeuvre as an overtaking attempt on the first lap, during which the contact affected another rider.

Zarco did not dispute the decision. “I tried to overtake, caused contact in the process and affected the other rider’s race. That’s why I’m getting a long-lap penalty,” he summarised. “There’s nothing more to discuss. That’s all.”

For Alex Márquez, the race initially continued. The Spaniard fought his way back into the points, but later retired due to pain in his surgically repaired right shoulder.

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