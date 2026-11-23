Tensions are running high at Ferrari! No sooner had the internal team squabbles from the Mexican Grand Prix seemed to be resolved than a fresh row broke out in Las Vegas between team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. Following a manoeuvre by Leclerc against Hamilton, Scuderia team principal Fred Vasseur was seething with rage and didn’t mince his words.

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Whilst Leclerc was still in the car, Vasseur told the Monegasque driver that he wanted to speak to him “before anything else”. In his post-race press conference, Vasseur revealed how the first conversation went.

Ferrari: Vasseur called Leclerc in for a talk after the Vegas GP

When asked whether he’d already had the chance to have a discussion with Leclerc, Vasseur was plain and simple: “It wasn’t a discussion; I spoke to him. He apologised, he understood, blah, blah, blah, but the result stands. When you make a mistake, you say: ‘My mistake, I’m sorry’, but you’ve made a mistake.” And, visibly shaken, Vasseur added: “Yes, it’s tough.”

However, according to Vasseur, this was only an initial conversation. He said he wanted to have the actual discussion a day later, once everyone involved had had a chance to let the situation sink in a little. Vasseur on Saturday evening local time/Sunday morning in Europe: “That’s why I’d like to have another chat tomorrow, and Charles will also be coming to terms with the situation. I don’t think it’s appropriate to discuss this with them just two minutes after the race. I could see that Charles was a bit down, and I told him what I had to say. I need to talk to him about it again tomorrow. I’d like to let it sink in for now this evening. We need to sit down with both of them tomorrow and make a decision.”

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More trouble at the Ferrari F1 team

Vasseur said of the situation between his two drivers: “I don’t know how the race would have turned out, but that’s not the point. The point is that – once again – it’s unacceptable. It shows a lack of respect for the team and the sponsor – just like after the race in Mexico. We had a frank conversation in São Paulo. We conveyed the message to Charles during the race to think of the team. All the other teams were able to overtake one another 20 times during the race. Antonelli and Russell, Piastri and Norris, even Isack overtook Max (Hadjar and Verstappen at Red Bull Racing, ed.). To be honest, you can’t even imagine how frustrating this is for me – but even more so for all the lads back home.” He was referring to the Ferrari staff in Maranello.